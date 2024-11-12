Falcons Say Pass Rush Didn't Step Back in Zero-Sack Game at Saints
No sacks. One quarterback hit. A relatively clean jersey for New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr despite 25 pass attempts.
The Atlanta Falcons' pass rush struggles continued in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints at Caesars Superdome. Perhaps most disappointing for Atlanta, the performance came one week after its most productive performance this season: a three-sack, seven-hit afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys.
Atlanta's outing versus Dallas served as validation for the coaching staff and players, who felt the team's pass rush was capable of producing. Sunday's loss to New Orleans validated those who said the Falcons aren't.
Yet Falcons head coach Raheem Morris doesn't believe his team's lack of pass productivity Sunday marked regression from the week prior -- in large part because of the system implemented by Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
"It wasn't a step back," Morris said during his press conference Monday. "It was a different game. When you play a Kyle Shanahan type of system, that New Orleans has adapted from the Kubiak-Shanahan system, it's always going to be a different game."
Atlanta's run defense had its best performance of the season, holding the Saints to just 96 yards on 27 carries. It was the first time this year the Falcons have limited their opponent to less than 100 yards.
But productivity aside, Morris noted the manner the Falcons had to play -- and anticipate -- the Saints' rushing attack, which subsequently hurt Atlanta's pass rush.
"We're talking about running the football, being ready for those guys to run the ball in some of the second-and-long situations," Morris said about the challenges of New Orleans' offense. "Running that ball in some of those known pass situations.
"A lot of times, you come out some third downs, you're seeing some dot, you're seeing all types of different things. They're not going to let you just rush the passer on some of the normal (downs and distances). They're going to keep you off balance that way."
The Falcons finished without a sack for the fourth time this season, most in the league. They're the only team in the league still with single-digit sacks. All but four teams have at least double their number of sacks.
In Sunday's case, Morris believes the Falcons disrupted Carr, who finished 16 for 25 for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, but the veteran signal caller handled it well.
"Carr did a nice job of stepping away from some pressure, throwing it away," Morris said. "Obviously, he got the one illegal throw away, but the guys did a nice job of staying after him, not letting him get comfortable, other than the few -- he had the nice, really two big plays back-to-back."
Carr completed passes of 40 and 67 yards to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on consecutive attempts. The 40-yard gain capped one touchdown drive, while the 67-yarder started another.
Atlanta's defense dominated the second half, as Carr went only 6 for 11 for 73 yards and the Saints went three-and-out on five of their six drives.
And still, Carr wasn't so much as hit by the Falcons over the final 30 minutes.