Falcons Make Surprising Pick in PFF Mock Draft, Add Explosive WR
The Atlanta Falcons boast one of the NFL's top receiving duos in Drake London and Darnell Mooney -- but they may not be done adding weapons.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot selected offensive skill position players in the first round each of the past four years: tight end Kyle Pitts in 2021, London in 2022, running back Bijan Robinson in 2023 and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in 2024.
While it's still too early to confidently proclaim teams' true intents during the 2025 NFL Draft cycle, the Falcons appear likely to address their defense this spring -- particularly their pass rush, which finished second-to-last in the NFL with only 31 sacks.
But what if Atlanta adds another playmaker in the first round? In Pro Football Focus's latest mock draft, the Falcons selected Missouri receiver Luther Burden III at No. 15 overall, bypassing defenders such as Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart and Marshall edge rusher Mike Green.
"With Michael Penix Jr. set to take over as the starter in 2025, surrounding him with more offensive firepower would be a smart way to set him up for early success," PFF writes. "Luther Burden is a natural playmaker out of the slot, excelling with the ball in his hands.
"Over the past two seasons, he has ranked in the 87th percentile in yards after catch per reception, showcasing his dynamic ability in the open field."
Burden was the third receiver off the board in PFF's projections, following Colorado's corner/wideout hybrid Travis Hunter and Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan.
The 5-foot-11, 208-pound Burden is known for his explosiveness and big-play potential. He's a quick, fluid mover who made 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 while adding nine rushes for 115 yards and two more scores.
There's little doubt about Burden's talent, but plenty of concern about his value in Atlanta. Burden, by all accounts, would be a luxury pick.
The Falcons' slot receiver, Ray-Ray McCloud III, drew praise from offensive coordinator Zac Robinson on multiple occasions for his impact in both the run and pass game. McCloud set career highs in targets (87), receptions (62) and yards (686) while catching his second professional touchdown this past season.
McCloud has another year remaining on his contract. London, with the benefit of a fifth-year option from his rookie deal, has two years left, as does Mooney.
Atlanta's receiving trio likely won't be going anywhere before the fall -- and with a defense needing upgrades at all three levels, Burden would be a tough sell for the Falcons on draft night.