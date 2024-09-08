Falcons vs. Steelers Live Updates: Russell Wilson OUT, Atlanta Makes 4 Rookies Inactive
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons begin their quest to snap a six-year playoff drought at 1 p.m. Sunday, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons on SI will be providing live updates from Mercedes-Benz throughout the afternoon. Here's what's happening ...
11:30 a.m.: Falcons Reveal Inactives, Steelers Make Wilson Determination
The Falcons have revealed their full list of inactives. Here's a look at those who won't be suiting up Sunday ...
- DB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin)
- DL Ruke Orhorhoro
- DL Brandon Dorlus
- WR Casey Washington
- RB Jase McClellan
- OL Jovaughn Gwyn
The Steelers have also released their inactives list, and it includes prospective starting quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson out, Justin Fields is expected to get the start under center.
11 a.m.: Warmups Commence -- Including Russell Wilson
The story entering Sunday is uncertainty surrounding Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, who was limited in practice Thursday and Friday with a calf injury. Wilson told Steelers reporters Friday he wants to play, but the team is reportedly being cautious.
As warmups begin inside Mercedes-Benz, Wilson is throwing passes and testing his calf. A final determination on his status will be in once the inactive list drops at 11:30 a.m.
On the Atlanta side, quarterback Kirk Cousins is throwing passes to receiver Drake London while the entire secondary and several defensive linemen -- Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham and Zach Harrison, among others -- stretch and progress through other warmups.
10:45 a.m.: Falcons Honoring Shooting Victims
Atlanta is paying homage to the lives lost in Wednesday's shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., some 22 miles southeast of the team's training facility in Flowery Branch.
The shirts are black with "Apalachee Wildcats" typed on the front in yellow letters with the school's mascot in between. Players and coaches alike are wearing the shirts while warming up without pads.
10:30 a.m.: Tailgate Fields Active
From lots a half mile away from Mercedes-Benz to those in the stadium's shadow, there's a heavy tailgating presence and definite pre-game buzz with kickoff still over two and a half hours away. There's plenty of black and gold, too -- an unsurprising phenomenon, as the Steelers notoriously travel well.