How to Watch Falcons vs. Steelers: Time, TV, Betting Odds & More
The Atlanta Falcons kick off the long awaited 2024 season at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, officially starting a new era under first-year head coach Raheem Morris.
Atlanta has won seven games in five of the past six seasons, including the last three. But the Falcons enter 2024 with lofty expectations sparked by a handful of key additions, including Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins and All-Pro safety Jessie Bates.
The journey to snapping a six-year playoff drought starts Sunday. Here's how to watch -- and what to watch in -- Atlanta's season opener ...
TV, Radio
FOX will carry the game, with Joe Davis handling play-by-play duties alongside color commentator Greg Olsen. Pam Oliver will be on the sidelines.
As for radio, 92.9 The Game will have the live call, with Wes Durham and Dave Archer on the microphone. For national radio, ESPN has Steve Levy and Harry Douglas set for the call.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Time, Place, Tickets
The Falcons and Steelers will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This marks the eighth season the Falcons have played at Mercedes-Benz.
Tickets are available for purchase on a variety of platforms, including TicketMaster, which can be reached through the Falcons' official website or by clicking HERE.
Betting Odds
Atlanta is widely projected as 3.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider. The Falcons' moneyline is set for -185. The over/under is 42 points.
What to Watch
Health is a key factor for the Steelers, who remain uncertain whether Russell Wilson will be able to start under center Sunday. If Wilson can't play -- he said Friday he wants to but will likely be a pre-game decision -- then former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will get the nod.
Atlanta, meanwhile, is without backup nickel corner Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin), but the rest of its roster is healthy and able to play. This includes Cousins, who's nearly 10 months removed from surgery to repair a torn Achilles suffered in Week 8 last season.
The Falcons took a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 last season, earning their first season-opening triumph since 2017. Atlanta is 1-3 in Week 1 games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Apart from Morris, much of the Falcons' coaching staff is also new. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake will each call their first NFL games Sunday.