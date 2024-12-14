Report: Atlanta Falcons Players Prefer Michael Penix Jr. over Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons aren’t yet considering changing quarterbacks, but it — reportedly — hasn’t stopped some players in the building from keeping their eyes open.
Kirk Cousins, Atlanta’s 36-year-old incumbent starter, is in the midst of the worst stretch of his NFL career. Over his last four games, he’s thrown zero touchdowns and eight interceptions while losing each contest.
As a result, external calls for backup quarterback and first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. have grown louder. Penix has played twice this season, completing 3-of-5 passes for 38 yards.
The Falcons have praised Penix’s work in practice this season, where he’s been the scout-team signal caller working against the starting defense each week.
But Atlanta’s been steadfast in its decision to keep Cousins over Penix. Some players may disagree, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
“I truly believe the only reason the Falcons haven't gone to Michael Penix Jr. yet is because of optics,” Schultz said on the FS1 show ‘Speak’. “I've had players inside that locker room tell me point blank, Michael Penix Jr. is the best quarterback in this building.”
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that while teams always take such moves into consideration, Atlanta will be sticking with Cousins for the immediate future.
“When you lead an organization, you have to have trust and belief in the people that got you to where you were,” Morris said. “Mirk came here, and he got us to a point that we are in a playoff contention. And you have to believe, you have to have the resolve to be able to stick and stay steady handed by the guy that you believe in.”
The Falcons’ plan for Penix centers around his ability to lead the team long-term.
How soon is long-term? Only time will tell.