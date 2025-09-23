Falcons Predictably Plummet in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings after Poor Showing

The Atlanta Falcons have outgained their opponents by 334 yards in 3 games. That's the 3rd most total in the NFL. They're 1-2.



1. Indianapolis Colts 439 (3-0)

2. Buffalo Bills 398 (3-0)

3. Atlanta Falcons 334 (1-2)

4. LA Rams 286 (2-1)*

4. San Francisco 49ers 286 (3-0)



*Rams… pic.twitter.com/W4rLM2AORT