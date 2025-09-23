Falcons Predictably Plummet in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings after Poor Showing
The Atlanta Falcons started the season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but still moved up in ESPN's Week 2 NFL Power Rankings after a strong showing. They moved up again in Week 3 after dismantling the Minnesota Vikings on national television.
But all the goodwill they got from their win in Minnesota went up in smoke when the Falcons crash landed in Charlotte and were shut out by the previously winless Carolina Panthers 30-0.
The Falcons (1-2) predictably plummeted in ESPN's Week 4 NFL Power Rankings after their poor showing, falling from No. 15 to No. 19.
Honestly, the fall could have been worse for a team that has just one win and was shut out by a team that hadn't led in a game until their 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Sunday.
It's an indication of the top-heavy nature of the NFL and just how bad the product is in the bottom half of the standings.
The Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals dropped from No. 12 to No. 20 after getting blown out by the Carson Wentz-led Minnesota Vikings.
The Carolina Panthers can feel harshly done by ESPN, remaining eight spots behind the Falcons at No. 27, despite having identical 1-2 records and looking down at them in the NFC South standings.
There are six teams still winless after three weeks, including the No. 32 Saints, who found themselves down 38-3 at halftime to the Seattle Seahawks.
ESPN's theme this week was each team's biggest issue on defense. The Falcons remain No. 2 in total yards after three weeks, but fell to No. 13 in scoring defense. Of course, the defense didn't give up all the points against this season.
That said, ESPN's Falcons beat writer Marc Raimondi hits on a good point by saying the biggest issue is Atlanta's over-reliance on the blitz to generate pressure.
"Overall, there isn't much to complain about," Raimondi wrote of the Falcons' retooled defense.
"Atlanta is eighth in the league in QB pressure rate (40.4%), and opposing quarterbacks have the fourth-worst rating in the league (76.0) against the Falcons.
"But D-coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's system is relying quite a bit on the blitz, as no team has a higher blitz rate in the NFL (44.7%). So far, the metrics say it's working. But that might not last forever, considering the next quarterbacks the Falcons will see are Washington's Jayden Daniels (if he returns from his knee injury) and Buffalo's Josh Allen."
The defense has been stout through three weeks despite the lopsided score on Sunday. They've held each of their three opponents to 260 yards or less of total offense, but the Falcons' offense has sputtered in the red zone, and the special teams have been atrocious in the two losses.
The Falcons could have fallen farther than No. 19 this week, and if they have another showing like they did against Carolina, it won't be long before they're looking up at most of the league.