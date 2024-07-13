Atlanta Falcons 'Psychopath' Center Makes Strong Impression on Raheem Morris
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman arrives at IBM Performance Field on July 24 for his fourth NFL training camp, he'll do so with the comfort and confidence of a player entering his third season as a starter.
And, as Falcons head coach Raheem Morris noted during minicamp, as someone who has found his calling in life: Leading an NFL offensive line.
"Drew Dalman is a psychopath, and you love that about him," Morris said. "He’s got two options in life: either be a good center or man, you’ll be worried about him."
Fortunately for Dalman, he's become exactly that.
A fourth-round pick out of Stanford in 2021, Dalman spent much of his rookie season on special teams, though he rotated with starting center Matt Hennessy in Weeks 12-13 before playing just one offensive snap over the final five games.
Dalman won the center job over Hennessy during training camp the following summer and hasn't looked back since. He played every offensive snap in 2022, battling the highs and lows expected from a first-year starter.
Between a handful of poor snaps and a bevy of penalties (nine, fourth-most in the NFL), Dalman's name was oft called for the wrong reasons - but he didn't allow a sack and gave up just four quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus.
Such inconsistency put Dalman at a crossroads entering 2023. Now one year later, he faces no such concern.
Dalman thrived in the middle of Atlanta's offensive line last season, starting all 14 games in which he played. He ranked as PFF's No. 3 center, surrendering two sacks and six quarterback hits while registering an elite 90 overall run blocking grade, third best in the league.
Entering 2024, the 25-year-old Dalman is surrounded by familiar faces, as Atlanta's entire starting offensive line is back, as is position coach Dwayne Ledford.
Still, there's change - both schematically and at quarterback. Morris hired Zac Robinson as the Falcons' offensive coordinator, and Robinson, who was the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback coach last season, is fielding an offense mixed between the Rams' principles and Falcons' successes.
Ledford said he hasn't had to teach many new things with the new offense, which will remain predicated on the wide-zone rushing attack.
As such, perhaps the bigger alteration for Dalman comes with the player lined up behind him - veteran signal caller Kirk Cousins, Atlanta's nine-figure free agency signing.
Each play this fall will start with Dalman and Cousins. It's a relationship that's off to a soaring start, thanks to Dalman's psychotic attention to detail Morris hailed before summer break.
"He is a perfectionist," Morris said. "He wants to be graded, and he wants to be graded hard. He wants to be graded on every snap that he has to Kirk, whether we’re in the gun, whether we’re up under. He’s looking for more of that chemistry."
While many of the physically representative aspects of offensive line play can't be replicated until pads come on during training camp, the center-quarterback exchange can.
From snap placement and cadence to rhythm and routine, Morris said he felt the duo's chemistry during OTAs and minicamp, even in jog thru settings.
Not lost in the shuffle is the 6-3, 300-pound Dalman is still in the process of introducing himself and his play style to Morris, who was hired Jan. 25, nearly-three weeks after the Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith.
During his 11-game stint as Atlanta's interim head coach in 2020, Morris gained an innate understanding of a trio of current Falcons starting offensive lineman - left tackle Jake Matthews, right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary.
Dalman entered the fold the following spring, meaning Morris had little prior knowledge on his new starting center. Since inheriting the job, Morris has come to the realization that Dalman is a spitting image of Lindstrom, a two-time All-Pro.
Be it demeanor, personality, grit or toughness, Morris said Dalman and Lindstrom are "exactly alike," creating a strong duo up the center of Atlanta's line.
But Morris has another thought on Dalman: Despite trailing Matthews, Lindstrom and McGary in experience, he's become a true leader in Ledford's offensive line room.
Now eyeing another strong campaign to build off his breakthrough last season, Dalman enters a contract year with lots to prove - a mission he's already accomplished internally.
"I’ve been really impressed," Morris said.