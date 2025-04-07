Atlanta Falcons Re-Sign Former Starting Defensive Back
The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed cornerback Dee Alford, it announced in a press release Monday. Alford entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, but the Falcons did not tender him, making the 27-year-old an unrestricted free agent.
Now, the two sides prepare for a fourth season together.
Since signing with the Falcons in the spring of 2022 after a successful season with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Alford has played in 16 games each of the past three seasons.
Alford started a career-high 11 games in 2024, serving as Atlanta's nickel corner. He set career highs with 83 tackles, the third most on the team, and 11 passes defended.
But Alford struggled in coverage. He allowed 67 catches for 606 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 targets, according to Pro Football Reference. He was 87th out of 116 qualified corners according to Pro Football Focus.
The Falcons subsequently chose to let Alford hit the open market, and head coach Raheem Morris, who spoke with reporters April 1 at the NFL owners meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., expressed confidence in his team’s nickel situation.
Morris touted the Falcons’ in-house options, headlined by versatile corners in Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips III.
"We're obviously looking forward to adding people, doing different things, and really finding a way," Morris said, later returning to the skill sets of Hughes and Phillips. "Flexibility of having a Mike, having a Clark — trying to create flexibility of having Clark — is something that really excites you."
Alford also gives the Falcons more flexibility on draft weekend. Atlanta now has each of its top four corners from last season under contract, and while it’s seeking upgrades, it has a safer floor than before.
The Falcons don’t have to draft a cornerback to survive in 2025 — but if they’re targeting an elevated ceiling, they may be better off if they do. If they're unable to address the secondary, it means they probably poured more resources into the pass rush, which should improve everyone on defense.