Falcons Re-Sign DL, Add 'Juice' to Pass Rush
The Atlanta Falcons are keeping another member of their defensive front from last season.
Atlanta has re-signed defensive lineman Kentavius Street, the team announced in a press release Monday. The Falcons also confirmed the previously reported signing of defensive lineman Morgan Fox and re-signings of receiver KhaDarel Hodge and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham.
Street played in 18 games across one-and-a-half seasons in Atlanta, recording two sacks, eight tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hits. The 28-year-old Street drew praise from since-fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake heading into Week 14 last season.
"He's provided definitely a lot of juice, a lot of explosion, shows that in practice -- it's the reason why he made this team," Lake said Dec. 5. "He's definitely given us a jolt of energy as a pass rusher inside, and you will continue to see him in that mold.
"He's also a big-time football player on first, second down as well. Kentavius, man, another guy that works his tail off."
A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State in 2018, Street spent the first four seasons of his professional career with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in 35 games with four starts during his time out west, recording 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. All of his sacks came in 2021, his last season with the team.
After his rookie contract expired, Street signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and logged eight quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and three and a half sacks in 17 games.
Street played eight games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 before being traded to the Falcons on Oct. 30. He started all five appearances, notching one sack and four tackles for loss.
In 2024, Street played in 13 games and made 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hit.
Now, Street returns to a Falcons defensive front hoping to improve on a 31st-place finish in sacks from a year ago.