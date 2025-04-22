Atlanta Falcons Release New Jersey Numbers, Names for Updated Roster
The Atlanta Falcons have made a lot of changes in the offseason even before they get to the NFL Draft on Thursday night.
The Falcons released the jersey numbers for their new players and some changes for their some veterans.
Kyle Pitts has added Sr. to his name. He had a boy in November of 2023. KhaDarel Hodge was re-signed by the Falcons, but he'll have a new look, wearing No. 4.
Free agent linebacker Divine Deablo will take over the 0 that was previously worn by Lorenzo Carter while edge rusher Leonard Floyd wears the iconic No. 56.
Feleipe Franks gets his new-old No. 15. He wore 15 for the Falcons in 2021 and 2022 after joining the team as an undrafted free agent.
Full Atlanta Falcons Roster
Changes
Name, Number, POS
Divine Deablo, 0, LB
KhaDarel Hodge, 4, WR
Kyle Pitts, 8, TE
Easton Stick, 12, QB
Jamal Agnew, 14, WR
Feleipe Franks, 15, TE
Arnold Ebiketie, 17, OLB
Carlos Washington Jr., 26, RB
Jordan Fuller, 27, S
Mike Ford Jr, 28, CB
Keith Taylor, 39, CB
Lenny Krieg, 46, K
Jovaughn Gwyn, 52, OL
Leonard Floyd, 56, ED
Joey Fisher, 66, OT
Kilian Zierer, 72, OT
Matthew Cindric, 73, OL
Makai Polk, 83, WR
Teagan Quitoriano, 85, TE
David Sills, 87, WR
Nikola Kalinic, 88, TE
Morgan Fox, 99, DL