Falcons Rookie OUT vs. Saints, Star WR Questionable
The Atlanta Falcons have delivered their final injury report -- with game statuses -- before Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints.
Atlanta will be without rookie linebacker JD Bertrand for the second consecutive week. Bertrand has not practiced the last two weeks and did not play in the team's Week 9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys due to a concussion.
Meanwhile, the Falcons have two offensive starters listed as questionable: receiver Drake London and center Drew Dalman.
London suffered a hip pointer against Dallas and did not play for the final three quarters. He's been limited in practice throughout the week, and he said in a press conference Thursday it's ultimately not his decision whether he plays.
"It's just a day-by-day thing," London said, noting he feels great mentally. "I've just got to keep on working with the PT staff and the training staff and with the coaches, and if they're willing to let me play, then I'm going to be out there."
Dalman remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury sustained in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's practiced each of the past two weeks and was a full participant this week, but his status remains in question.
If Dalman can't play, Ryan Neuzil will make his seventh consecutive start at center.
The Falcons' game report consisted of good news for several players, including tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) and outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (tibia), each of whom are expected to play Sunday.
Pitts and Lindstrom were full participants Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Smith-Williams was also limited during the first two sessions and did not practice Friday but remains cleared for Sunday.
Perhaps the best development for Atlanta centers around linebacker Troy Andersen, who's been out since Week 4 due to a knee injury. Andersen participated fully at practice this week and will play Sunday.
The Falcons (6-3) and Saints (2-7) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Caesars Superdome.