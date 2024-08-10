Falcons Rookie Pass Rusher Injured in Preseason Opener at Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons' injury hits keep on coming, as rookie third-round outside linebacker Bralen Trice went down late in the first half of Friday night's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Trice rolled on the ground in pain for several seconds before receiving medical attention. He was helped to his feet and slowly walked to the sideline, putting little pressure on his left ankle while putting his arms around a pair of Falcons trainers.
Atlanta opened its blue medical tent for Trice, who remained there for the final 26 seconds of the first half. Once the clock hit zero, he walked slowly to the locker room. His limp, while still present, wasn't as strong as before. Still, he had his right arm wrapped around a trainer and was moving noticeably slower than the rest of his teammates.
Trice is merely the latest in a trio of Falcons who have sustained injuries in Miami. Atlanta lost receiver Rondale Moore for the season due to a knee injury suffered in Wednesday's joint practice with the Dolphins and saw safety DeMarcco Hellams get carted off the field earlier in Friday night's preseason game.
Atlanta selected Trice at No. 74 overall in April's draft. Trice earned first-team All-PAC-12 honors each of the past two seasons, and in 2023, he recorded 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. The 23-year-old led college football with 53 quarterback hurries.
The 6-foot-4, 274-pound Trice recently earned praise from Falcons coach Raheem Morris for the strides he's made in training camp, and he was expected to be a complementary asset for a pass rush in need of energy.
But for now, Trice's status -- both short- and long-term -- appears in question.