Falcons Rookie Pass Rusher Injured in Preseason Opener at Dolphins

Bralen Trice is expected to hold an important role in solving the Atlanta Falcons' pass rush.

Daniel Flick

Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Bralen Trice sustained an injury in Friday night's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.
/ Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons' injury hits keep on coming, as rookie third-round outside linebacker Bralen Trice went down late in the first half of Friday night's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Trice rolled on the ground in pain for several seconds before receiving medical attention. He was helped to his feet and slowly walked to the sideline, putting little pressure on his left ankle while putting his arms around a pair of Falcons trainers.

Atlanta opened its blue medical tent for Trice, who remained there for the final 26 seconds of the first half. Once the clock hit zero, he walked slowly to the locker room. His limp, while still present, wasn't as strong as before. Still, he had his right arm wrapped around a trainer and was moving noticeably slower than the rest of his teammates.

Trice is merely the latest in a trio of Falcons who have sustained injuries in Miami. Atlanta lost receiver Rondale Moore for the season due to a knee injury suffered in Wednesday's joint practice with the Dolphins and saw safety DeMarcco Hellams get carted off the field earlier in Friday night's preseason game.

Atlanta selected Trice at No. 74 overall in April's draft. Trice earned first-team All-PAC-12 honors each of the past two seasons, and in 2023, he recorded 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. The 23-year-old led college football with 53 quarterback hurries.

The 6-foot-4, 274-pound Trice recently earned praise from Falcons coach Raheem Morris for the strides he's made in training camp, and he was expected to be a complementary asset for a pass rush in need of energy.

But for now, Trice's status -- both short- and long-term -- appears in question.

Daniel Flick

DANIEL FLICK

Daniel Flick is an accredited NFL writer for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Daniel has provided boots-on-ground coverage at the NFL Combine and from the Atlanta Falcons' headquarters, among other destinations, and contributed to the annual Lindy's Sports Magazine ahead of the 2023 offseason. Daniel is a co-host on the 404TheFalcon podcast and previously wrote for the Around the Block Network and Georgia Sports Hospitality Media.

