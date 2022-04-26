Atlanta Falcons 2017 Rookies Remind Fans How Important Draft Class Can Be

The 2017 NFL Draft cycle was a complicated time for fans of the Atlanta Falcons. The team had just wrapped up one of the most successful seasons of all time, though it all came crashing down at the end against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

The entire nucleus that led Atlanta to the Super Bowl was all set to be returning, including reigning MVP Matt Ryan, 2016 sack leader Vic Beasley Jr., and star wide receiver Julio Jones.

Fresh off a draft that produced several impact players such as Keanu Neal, Deion Jones, Austin Hooper, and De’Vondre Campbell, the Falcons seemed poised to enjoy a great run of success.

The 2017 NFL Draft class is commonly thought of as the year the Chicago Bears selected QB Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 overall, passing on QBs Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

For the Falcons, it’s the draft class that had a chance to take the organization over the top but couldn’t live up to expectations. How have the team’s six draftees fared in the NFL? Let’s check it out.

Round 1, Pick No. 26: Takkarist McKinley, EDGE, UCLA

With the Falcons in need of pass rush help, they chose to move up with the Seattle Seahawks, giving up third and seventh round picks in the process. Atlanta opted for McKinley, who had 10 sacks and 18 tackles-for-loss in his final season at UCLA.

McKinley’s early returns were promising. As a rookie, he played in 16 games on a team that not only made the playoffs, but won on the road, before losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. McKinley had six sacks and seven TFLs, setting himself up for a breakout sophomore season in which he started 8 games and posted seven sacks.

After his first two seasons, McKinley seemed primed to assert himself as one of the better young pass rushers in the NFL. While he started 13 games in 2019, he only totaled 3.5 sacks and 7 TFLs. The bounceback many were hoping for in 2020 never came. He started four games before succumbing to a groin injury and missing several games. He was waived later that season after making claims about the Falcons not honoring his trade requests.

McKinley agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals the following week but failed his physical and returned to free agency. He signed with the Cleveland Browns for the 2021 season and started two out of 11 games before suffering a torn achilles. He had 2.5 sacks and three TFLs at the time of his injury. McKinley is now a free agent.

Round 3, Pick No. 76: Duke Riley, LB, LSU

After having great success the year before with LSU linebacker Deion Jones, Atlanta returned to the well in 2017 by drafting the player who replaced Jones in the Tigers’ defense. Riley started 16 games over two seasons in Atlanta, racking up 90 tackles, two of which were for loss.

Riley was traded to Philadelphia in September of 2019, four games into his third season in Atlanta. He largely played a special teams role with the Eagles that season, but stepped into a larger role the following year, posting 55 tackles for a Philadelphia team starved of linebackers.

One Riley’s rookie contract ended, he signed with the Miami Dolphins for the 2021 season. The 27-year-old re-signed with the team in March after contributing 26 total tackles, working on sub downs and special teams.

Round 4, Pick No. 136: Sean Harlow, OG, Oregon State

Following the loss in Super Bowl LI, starting right guard Chris Chester announced his retirement, opening up a position in the offensive line room. Enter Harlow, a player who earned second team All-PAC 12 honors while having experience at all five offensive line positions.

On paper, Harlow was a solid pick whose versatility could’ve saved the team a roster spot. However, he was cut by the Falcons right before the start of his second season, after not playing as a rookie. Harlow spent some time on the Colts practice squad before returning to Atlanta and signing a future’s contract. He began the 2019 season on Atlanta’s practice squad before being elevated to the team’s roster for one game. He spent the entire 2020 season on the Falcons practice squad.

Harlow joined the Arizona Cardinals in January of 2021, appearing in 15 games and making five starts. He’s slated to return to the team for the 2022 season.

Round 5, Pick No. 149: Damontae Kazee, DB, San Diego State

Kazee came to Atlanta with an excellent pedigree as the two-time Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, a feat that no other Mountain West defensive back had accomplished. Kazee had six or more interceptions in both seasons, adding an element of ball skills that Atlanta’s secondary lacked the year before.

While transitioning from cornerback to safety in the NFL is difficult, Kazee adapted quickly; he led the league in interceptions with seven in just his second season. He started 29 out of 32 games in 2018 and 2019, racking up 156 tackles and 10 interceptions. Kazee established himself as one of the better young safeties in the league entering a contract season in 2020, but suffered a torn ACL in week four.

Atlanta’s new regime chose not to keep him, so Kazee reunited with former Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn in Dallas. Kazee started 15 games for the Cowboys, totaling 52 tackles and two interceptions. He is currently a free agent.

Round 5, Pick No. 156: Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming

While running back wasn’t a huge need for the 2017 Atlanta Falcons with stars Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman already on the roster, they opted to select Hill, who ran for over 1,800 yards in his final season with Wyoming. Hill also offered special teams value, making him a valuable roster piece.

Hill only appeared in one game for Atlanta before being waived in October, though he returned to the team’s practice squad. The Cincinnati Bengals signed him away from Atlanta less than a month later, and he played in an additional six games, rushing for 37 yards on 11 carries. Hill was waived by Cincinnati right before the start of the 2018 season, and Atlanta claimed him off waivers. He remained with the Falcons for the next three seasons, his best year coming in 2020, when he put up 465 rushing yards on 100 carries and 199 receiving yards on 25 catches, cementing himself as a weekly contributor.

Hill bounced around in 2021, spending time with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers. He is currently a free agent.

Round 5, Pick No. 174: Eric Saubert, TE, Drake

Saubert’s pick carried a significant special teams impact for the Falcons. Despite not catching a single pass in 2017, he still appeared in 14 games. The following year, he played in all 16, even starting one, and added five receptions for 48 yards. However, he was traded to the New England Patriots in August of 2019 before being cut less than a month later.

Saubert spent much of that season on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. The Chicago Bears claimed him in late November; he caught two passes for 21 yards in two appearances. The Bears let Saubert walk in September of 2020, though he was quickly picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started four games and caught three passes for 16 yards across eight appearances.

Saubert enjoyed his best season to date in 2021 with the Denver Broncos, playing in all 17 games, starting four, and accumulating 47 yards on eight catches, including his first career touchdown. He’s currently a free agent.

In Review

The Falcons’ 2017 draft class had moments of brilliance, featuring 13 sacks in two seasons from first rounder Takkarist McKinley, and seven interceptions in year two from Damontae Kazee. However, nobody from the class is still on the team, and Atlanta was unable to return to the playoffs after their rookie season ended.

Ultimately, this class can be chalked up as quite underwhelming. This draft proves that any draft class is incredibly important and can dictate a team's foreseeable future. For Falcons fans, they hope Terry Fontenot can erase some of the pain with his draft class this weekend.