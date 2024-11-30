Falcons Make Roster Moves Before Facing Chargers
The Atlanta Falcons have made three alterations to their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Atlanta elevated kicker Riley Patterson and linebacker Josh Woods from the practice squad to the active roster and has signed offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn to its practice squad, the team announced in a press release Saturday.
Patterson’s promotion comes amidst questions surrounding kicker Younghoe Koo’s status for Sunday, as Koo is battling a right groin injury. He was limited in practice Thursday but participated fully Friday. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that Patterson is an “emergency” option in case Koo can’t play.
Woods, meanwhile, entered the NFL in 2018 and has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. Across six professional seasons, Woods has appeared in 66 games with eight starts, collecting 122 tackles, four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
In 2023, Woods started seven games and played in four others with the Cardinals. He totaled a career-high 61 tackles and two tackles for loss. He played in 78% of Arizona’s defensive snaps in the 11 games during which he saw action.
As for Gwyn, his signing marks a return after being released Thursday. He was a seventh-round pick by Atlanta in 2023, going off the board at No. 225 overall.
After making the Falcons' 53-man roster out of training camp last season, Gwyn played in only one game. He saw a singular special teams snap in a Week 14 loss to the Buccaneers. He was active in three other games but didn't play.
This season saw a similar fate, as Gwyn has spent the entire year on Atlanta's roster but has been a healthy scratch all but twice. His lone appearance came in a Week 8 victory over the Buccaneers, during which he played two snaps on special teams.
The Falcons (6-5) and Chargers (7-4) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
