How to Watch Falcons vs. Chargers: TV, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Atlanta Falcons (6-5) return from their bye week at 1 p.m. Sunday, when they face the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta lost each of its last two games heading into its week off, capped by a 38-6 blowout defeat on the road against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers, meanwhile, have a quick turnaround, as they lost 30-23 to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
The Falcons will hope their rest advantage helps them get back to their winning ways Sunday -- and with their NFC South lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sitting at just one game, Atlanta's playoff hopes desperately need it.
"Seems like we all had great chance to recharge and kind of refill the tanks for this stretch run here of six games to try to earn the right to go play seventh," quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "And that's what it's all about. So, we're excited for that."
Here's what to know -- from television channel and radio station to betting odds and past meetings -- before Atlanta and Los Angeles kick off ...
How to Watch, Listen
The game will be broadcast on CBS, with Kevin Harlan handling play-by-play duties alongside color analyst Trent Green. Melanie Collins will be the sideline reporter.
On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame. ESPN Radio will also carry the contest, as play-by-play voice Steve Levy will be joined on the call by former Falcons receiver Harry Douglas and sideline reporter Jeff Darlington.
Injury Reports
The Falcons ruled out two players in starting cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and backup running back Jase McClellan (knee).
Kicker Younghoe Koo is questionable with a right hip injury -- Atlanta signed former Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson to its practice squad as an "emergency" option, head coach Raheem Morris said Friday.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, will be without running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), safety Alohi Gilman (hamstring), linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) and cornerback Cam Hart (ankle).
Starting linebacker Daiyan Henley is questionable with a calf injury; he was not on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday but did not participate Friday.
Betting Odds
The Chargers are 1.5-point favorites and have a 51.2% chance of victory, according to ESPN, which puts the over/under at 47.5 points. Atlanta's money line is currently even. The Falcons have a 48.4% chance to win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Past Meetings
Atlanta leads the all-time series 8-4, but Los Angeles has won each of the past three meetings, which dates back to 2016. The Chargers' recent streak started after the Falcons won seven straight games from 1991-2012.
The last meeting between the two sides came in 2022, when the Chargers took a 30-17 triumph inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Each of Los Angeles' four total victories over Atlanta have been 3 points.