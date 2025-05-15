Falcons Schedule Release: 4 Takeaways, Including Early Bye Week, Tough Stretch
The Atlanta Falcons delivered their 2025 schedule Wednesday night, setting times, dates, locations and television channels for the second season of head coach Raheem Morris's tenure.
Atlanta begins the regular season Sept. 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It has five primetime games, eight 1 p.m. kickoffs and an early bye in Week 5.
Here are four takeaways from Atlanta's 2025 schedule.
Welcome to primetime ... again
In 2024, the Falcons were initially scheduled to play four primetime games. Their Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders was flexed to Sunday Night Football, which gave Atlanta five primetime contests, its most since 2017, when it also had five.
Now, the Falcons will match that number once more, giving them 10 primetime games in two seasons. ESPN's Marc Raimondi noted Wednesday on X that Atlanta played just two primetime games from 2021-23 combined.
Toss in the Falcons' Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, and Atlanta plays six standalone games this season. For better or worse, the Falcons will have plenty of eyes on them this fall.
Toughest stretch
Atlanta opted not to take its bye week after its trip to Berlin, which sets up a five-week dash to a break after Thursday Night Football against the Buccaneers on Dec. 11. Time change and rest aside, the Falcons face all three division rivals -- the Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers -- in that span, along with a road game against the New York Jets and a home contest with the Seattle Seahawks.
The factors exist for that to be difficult, as much physically and mentally as the on-field competition. It's worth noting the Buccaneers were the only one of those teams to make the playoffs last season, and Atlanta went 4-3 while playing all but the Jets in 2024.
Early bye week
The Falcons' Week 5 bye is their earliest since they had it at the same time in 2017. Atlanta had a Week 6 bye in 2021, opting for the week off after a trip to London to face the Jets.
While the Falcons' bye week is early, their Week 15 game against Tampa Bay offers a late-season relief thereafter. Morris said last season Atlanta approached its mini-bye week after beating the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 as it would a normal bye week, creating packets for players, taking time off and scouting itself.
Thus, the Falcons will get a chance to rest -- if only for an extra three days -- as the season winds down, which marginally mitigates the effects of an early bye.
Top rookies to watch
The division-rival Panthers and Buccaneers took the first two receivers off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. Carolina selected Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall while Tampa Bay chose Emeka Egbuka with the 19th pick.
When the Falcons touch down in Berlin, they'll face Colts first-round pickTyler Warren, who in 2024 won the John Mackey Award given annually to the nation's best tight end while starring at Penn State.
McMillan and the Panthers aside, the Falcons face three other teams who held top-10 picks last season, and each chose offensive tackles. The New England Patriots selected Will Campbell at No. 4 overall, the New York Jets drafted Armand Membou at No. 7 and the Saints added Kelvin Banks Jr. at No. 9 overall.