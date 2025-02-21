Another Former Falcons Player Enters Coaching Ranks
Two months after former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick became the head coach at Norfolk State, another ex-Falcon is taking his talents to the headset.
Former linebacker Sean Weatherspoon, who was the Falcons' first-round pick 2010, was named the head coach at Pace Academy in a press release Friday. Weatherspoon is the fourth head coach in Pace Academy's history. The Atlanta school went 4-6 last season.
"I have long admired Pace Academy and its unwavering commitment to excellence," Weatherspoon said in the release. "It is an honor to lead this program, inspire Pace student-athletes, and contribute to a community that values both academic and athletic achievement.
"My goal is to build a football program that reflects Pace’s high academic standards -- one that is demanding, disciplined and character-driven. More than just developing great players, I want to help shape great young men."
Weatherspoon's first stint in Atlanta spanned from 2010-14. He played in only 11 games with five starts as a rookie before starting all 36 games played over the next three seasons. In 2011, he tallied 115 tackles and four sacks while starting in all 16 appearances.
Injuries ravaged Weatherspoon's career. He missed nine games in 2013 and ruptured his Achilles over the summer of 2014, which not only ended his season but also his first stop with the Falcons.
In 2015, as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, Weatherspoon played in 14 games, primarily on special teams. He returned to the Falcons the following year and started three of the first four games in 2016 before tearing his Achilles once more.
Weatherspoon re-signed with the Falcons in October 2017 but played in only two games. His NFL career ended after that season.
In the times since, Weatherspoon has been a trainer at Legacy Sports Complex in Suwanee, Ga., while also serving as a youth and high school coach in several communities.
Now, the 37-year-old Weatherspoon's next challenge: leading Pace Academy.
"Coach Weatherspoon comes to Pace with the highest praise from former teammates, coaches and leaders within the Falcons organization," Head of School Fred Assaf said in the release. "His passion for the game is undeniable.
"But what truly sets him apart is his deep commitment to community and his dedication to developing well-rounded student-athletes who become prepared, confident citizens of the world."