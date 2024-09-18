Why Has Falcons Second-Round Pick Been Inactive? Raheem Morris Explains
The Atlanta Falcons drafted eight players in April. Through the first two regular season games, only one -- fifth-round linebacker J.D. Bertrand -- has taken the field. None have played an offensive or defensive snaps. They're the only team in the NFL with such a distinction.
Some absences were expected. First-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the backup to Kirk Cousins and long-term plan under center. Third-round outside linebacker Bralen Trice suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.
A trio of sixth-round choices in receiver Casey Washington, running back Jase McClellan and defensive tackle Zion Logue each faced roadblocks to playing time. Logue ultimately didn't make the team out of training camp and currently resides on the practice squad.
But second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who the Falcons traded up eight spots to select, was expected to have a role. Now two weeks into his first regular season, Orhorhoro has been a healthy scratch both times. The same is true for fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus.
Nonetheless, Orhorhoro, with his Clemson pedigree and the evident conviction Atlanta had in him during the draft, figured to see snaps.
So why hasn't he?
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, speaking virtually with reporters Tuesday afternoon, cited depth as the primary cause.
"You get six defensive linemen that we're putting out right now," Morris said, citing Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Eddie Goldman, Zach Harrison, Ta'Quon Graham and Kentavius Street.
"Guys that have played a bunch of football that are really working that rotation right now, and those guys have been up first."
During the early part of training camp, Morris predicted he and general manager Terry Fontenot would have difficult decisions trimming the defensive line come cutdown day due to how many quality plays the group contains. Evidently, the same problem applies to which players earn snaps on gamedays.
Perhaps most importantly, Orhorhoro's absence isn't because he's doing things wrong behind the scenes at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch. Instead, he's the victim of circumstance amongst a talented position group.
"Ruke's done a great job in practice of really potentially have an opportunity to crack the lineup at some point," Morris said. "I'm not sure when that's going to happen. I've been really pleased with his practice habits, I've been really pleased with the way the guy's going about his business.
"He just happens to be surrounded by a bunch of vets right now that are actually really intently doing a good job for us."
Atlanta's defense has three sacks -- 1.5 apiece by Grady Jarrett and outside linebacker Matt Judon -- but has frequently infiltrated opposing backfields, logging 11 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.
In the preseason, Orhorhoro played in all three games, registering three tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss. The 22-year-old drew praise from Jarrett, who said the draft's No. 35 overall pick has a bright future ahead.
But for now, Orhorhoro appears unlikely to get the chance to brighten his presence.
"I don't know," Morris said, sporting the smile of a coach well equipped on the defensive line. "I'll ask you maybe next week, which one of those guys you want to put down and put Ruke up."