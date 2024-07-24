Atlanta Falcons Sign 2 Offensive Linemen, Release 2 Players Before Training Camp
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have replaced a pair of roster spots in the lead-up to the start of training camp Thursday.
Atlanta officially announced the signings of offensive linemen Julién Davenport and Zack Bailey in a press release Wednesday. The addition of Davenport was previously reported by NFL Network on Tuesday.
In corresponding moves, the Falcons released punter Ryan Sanborn and offensive lineman Ryan Coll.
The 29-year-old Davenport was a fourth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2017. He played collegiately at Bucknell University and ascended into a key role in Houston, starting 15 games as a second-year pro in 2018.
Just before the start of the 2019 season, Davenport was traded to the Miami Dolphins in a mega deal centered around star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. Davenport started all eight of his appearances with Miami in 2019 but did so just once the year after despite playing in 16 games.
Davenport, who stands 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, played in nine games with four starts for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, marking his last professional action.
Bailey, 28, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and has bounced around rosters ever since, spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Bailey has experience playing center, guard and tackle across the college and professional levels. He's seen NFL regular season action once, coming with the Chargers in 2022.
The Falcons signed Sanborn to an undrafted free agent contract in late April, but with Bradley Pinion tabbed to return as the team's punter, Sanborn's roster odds had always seemed slim to none.
Coll, similarly, signed an undrafted free agent deal post-draft. The former University of Richmond standout worked with Atlanta's third- and fourth-team offense during OTAs and minicamp.
The Falcons reported to Flowery Branch for training camp Wednesday and will have their first practice at IBM Performance Field on Thursday.