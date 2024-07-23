Atlanta Falcons Sign Colossal Blindside Protector to Boost OL Depth
The Atlanta Falcons kick off training camp tomorrow in Flowery Branch, Ga, and today, they added some more depth to the team’s already talented offensive line.
"The Falcons add some depth before camp, signing veteran OT Julién Davenport, source said," Ian Rapoport reported on X. "He’s played for six NFL [seasons], most recently the Giants, and also the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL."
Davenport is entering his sixth year in the NFL. His last significant NFL snaps were with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, while his most recent snaps were in the XFL with the San Antonio Bahamas. However, last season, he was a member of the New York Giants in 2023. At 6-7 and 320 pounds, he is an imposing force that is hard to maneuver past, even for the best defensive linemen.
He provides another camp body for the Falcons and could compete for a swing tackle role between Andrew Stueber, Storm Norton, and Tyler Vrabel. Additionally, he could be a spot starter should either Jake Matthews or Kaleb McGary be injured, as he has started 32 career NFL games while appearing in 60 total.
The 29-year-old attended Bucknell University, where he was a two-year team captain and was a five-time All-American. As far as the NFL goes, according to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed 23 sacks in 2,187 career snaps. In his rookie year, he only allowed one sack, and under former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, there was a lot of promise seen within him as he entered his second season.
“He's really made a lot of progress," Bill O'Brien said. "He played at the end of the year, and he held his own against some pretty good defensive ends. That was a good beginning for him, and I think he's built on that. He really did a good job in the time that he was away from here working out because when he came back here, you could tell he was in shape and ready to go," O'Brien said. "I think he's had a good spring. He just needs to try to keep getting better every day."
He will now play for his fourth NFL organization under new head coach Raheem Morris. While his second season was six years ago, Davenport still has a chance to make a difference with the right group.
He can be a quality depth piece for the Falcons and make a solid push to make the final roster. With experience at both tackle positions, his versatility could be a difference-maker for his future with the team.