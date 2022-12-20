The Atlanta Falcons have had a busy Tuesday on the player personnel front, making a plethora of moves before traveling to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

The Atlanta Falcons have made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Saturday's road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

During his Tuesday press conference, Falcons coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie tight end John FitzPatrick has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening up his 21-day window to be officially activated.

FitzPatrick, a sixth-round pick out of the University of Georgia, has spent the entirety of the season on injured reserve with little description as to why. He missed much of the pre-draft process after undergoing surgery on both feet but was a full participant in training camp.

In other injury news, the Falcons officially placed running back Caleb Huntley on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Huntley will undergo surgery on his Achilles after departing Sunday's 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints after just three plays.

To replace his roster spot, Atlanta signed rookie outside linebacker David Anenih, who had 31 and a half tackles for loss and 20 and a half sacks across five seasons at the University of Houston. The 6-2, 245-pound Anenih played against fellow Falcons rookie and former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder three times during his career, highlighted by a sack on his new teammate in 2019.

Anenih starred for the Tennessee Titans this preseason, logging three sacks, two forced fumbles, two passes defended and one tackle for loss. He was waived following training camp, succinctly joining Tennessee's practice squad before terminating his contract and being signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers' active roster.

Anenih, 23, failed to see any action in Pittsburgh and was waived a month after signing, eventually catching on to the practice squad. He'll join a Falcons defense that currently ranks No. 31 league-wide in sacks with 19, led by defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's six.

The Falcons, with Huntley out, Anenih in and FitzPatrick on his way back, will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday in M&T Bank Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here