Falcons Re-Sign DB, Former Packers Second Round Pick
The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed cornerback Kevin King, the organization announced in a press released Friday.
King played in 15 games with one start for Atlanta last season, collecting 10 tackles and one fumble recovery. He saw action in only 7% of the Falcons' defensive snaps but played 42% of their special teams snaps, adding three tackles in the game's third phase.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound King enjoyed a strong preseason with the Falcons, collecting six tackles, two passes defended, one interception and a forced fumble. He didn't initially make the team out of camp but re-signed to the practice squad, was elevated to the active roster in Week 1 and was signed to the 53-man roster before Week 2.
Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams was complimentary of King last season.
"He's a good football player," Williams said Thursday. "He has length, athletic ability, has great IQ. He cares, which is first and foremost. Getting guys that started on defense before and now their role as special teams, he loves his role and he accepts his role and he wants to be the best at his role.
"He cares, and the players know that. It's awesome to see that."
Before signing with the Falcons in April of 2024, King had been out of football for two years. He sat out the 2022 season due to personal reasons and tore his Achilles during offseason training in 2023.
A second-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Washington, King was with the Green Bay Packers through 2021. He was coached by Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray in Green Bay.
Now, King is back with Gray in Atlanta -- and poised to compete for his spot on the 53-man roster again this summer.