Atlanta Falcons Sign Ex Bills Starting QB to Practice Squad, Release OL
The Atlanta Falcons have added another quarterback.
Atlanta announced the practice squad signing of veteran signal caller Nathan Peterman in a press release Tuesday. In correspondence, the Falcons released offensive lineman Julién Davenport from their practice squad.
Peterman, 30, was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He started two games as a rookie before entering late in Buffalo's playoff defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- in the game, Peterman played four snaps, tossing an interception on one play while fumbling on another.
The former University of Pittsburgh standout started the Bills' season opener in 2018 but went only 5-of-18 for 24 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He's since started only two games, one with the Bills and the other with the Chicago Bears. His individual numbers improved, but each game ended in lopsided losses.
Peterman has hung around several teams as a backup. He was with the Bills from 2017-18, the Las Vegas Raiders from 2018-21, the Chicago Bears from 2022-23 and had stints this offseason with both the Raiders and New Orleans Saints.
For his career, Peterman has completed 53.1 percent of his passes for four touchdowns, 13 interceptions across 15 games and five starts.
In one appearance with the Raiders this preseason, Peterman went 12-of-19 for 108 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
In Atlanta, Peterman joins a quarterbacks room led by four-time Pro Bowl passer Kirk Cousins and rookie Michael Penix Jr., with former NFL signal caller T.J. Yates serving as the position coach. Atlanta traded veteran backup Taylor Heinicke to the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 28.
The Falcons begin the 2024 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.