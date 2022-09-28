Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks.
In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Here's a look at the team's offensive snap counts ...
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
Chris Lindstrom, G
57
100
Colby Gossett, G
57
100
Jake Matthews, OT
57
100
Kaleb McGary, OT
57
100
Marcus Mariota, QB
57
100
Drew Dalman, C
57
100
Drake London, WR
48
84
Parker Hesse, TE
43
75
Olamide Zaccheaus, WR
38
67
Kyle Pitts, TE
38
67
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB
35
61
Keith Smith, FB
23
40
Tyler Allgeier, RB
21
37
KhaDarel Hodge, WR
11
19
Anthony Firkser, TE
9
16
Jared Bernhardt, WR
7
12
Frank Darby, WR
7
12
Avery Williams, RB
4
7
Feleipe Franks, TE
1
2
Here's a look at the team's defensive snap counts ...
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
Richie Grant, SS
71
100
Jaylinn Hawkins, FS
71
100
A.J. Terrell, CB
71
100
Casey Hayward, CB
71
100
Rashaan Evans, LB
71
100
Mykal Walker, LB
71
100
Grady Jarrett, DT
60
85
Lorenzo Carter, LB
58
82
Arnold Ebiketie, LB
43
61
Ta'Quon Graham, DE
37
52
Ade Ogundeji, LB
34
48
Mike Ford, CB
20
28
Troy Andersen, LB
19
27
Anthony Rush, DT
18
25
Abdullah Anderson, DE
17
24
Dee Alford, CB
16
23
DeAngelo Malone, LB
13
18
Timothy Horne, DT
13
18
Nate Landman, LB
7
10
After Quiet Rookie Season, Richie Grant Rewarding Falcons' Patience
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant arrived with immense external expectations, but that wasn't necessarily the case inside the building, at least as it pertained to his rookie season. With three games under his belt in year two, Grant's development-filled first campaign appears to be paying off.
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Line Up After First Win?
In this week's Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings, the Atlanta Falcons look to move up after defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Starting Left Guard vs. Browns
The Atlanta Falcons had a new starter at left guard against the Seattle Seahawks, as Colby Gossett filled in for the inactive Elijah Wilkinson. Falcons coach Arthur Smith announced Monday which player will get the nod in Week 4 vs. the Cleveland Browns.
The biggest number that stands out is Kyle Pitts' 38 offensive snaps. He wasn't even used as the team's top tight end ... that honor went to second-stringer Parker Hesse. The argument could be made that the Falcons are using Pitts like a top wide receiver, but rookie Drake London saw 10 more snaps than Pitts and fellow starter Olamide Zaccheaus played the same amount of time as the former No. 4 overall pick.
Even though Pitts had his best game of the season with five catches for 87 yards, the Falcons should be stringing every last drop of juice out of their high-profile selection.
Pitts and the Falcons return to the field Sunday as they take on the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.
Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.