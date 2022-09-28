Skip to main content

Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had his best game of the season last week against the Seattle Seahawks. But could the team get even more out of their first-round pick from a year ago?

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks.

In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Here's a look at the team's offensive snap counts ...

PlayerSnapsPercentage

Chris Lindstrom, G

57

100

Colby Gossett, G

57

100

Jake Matthews, OT

57

100

Kaleb McGary, OT

57

100

Marcus Mariota, QB

57

100

Drew Dalman, C

57

100

Drake London, WR

48

84

Parker Hesse, TE

43

75

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

38

67

Kyle Pitts, TE

38

67

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB

35

61

Keith Smith, FB

23

40

Tyler Allgeier, RB

21

37

KhaDarel Hodge, WR

11

19

Anthony Firkser, TE

9

16

Jared Bernhardt, WR

7

12

Frank Darby, WR

7

12

Avery Williams, RB

4

7

Feleipe Franks, TE

1

2

Here's a look at the team's defensive snap counts ...

PlayerSnapsPercentage

Richie Grant, SS

71

100

Jaylinn Hawkins, FS

71

100

A.J. Terrell, CB

71

100

Casey Hayward, CB

71

100

Rashaan Evans, LB

71

100

Mykal Walker, LB

71

100

Grady Jarrett, DT

60

85

Lorenzo Carter, LB

58

82

Arnold Ebiketie, LB

43

61

Ta'Quon Graham, DE

37

52

Ade Ogundeji, LB

34

48

Mike Ford, CB

20

28

Troy Andersen, LB

19

27

Anthony Rush, DT

18

25

Abdullah Anderson, DE

17

24

Dee Alford, CB

16

23

DeAngelo Malone, LB

13

18

Timothy Horne, DT

13

18

Nate Landman, LB

7

10

The biggest number that stands out is Kyle Pitts' 38 offensive snaps. He wasn't even used as the team's top tight end ... that honor went to second-stringer Parker Hesse. The argument could be made that the Falcons are using Pitts like a top wide receiver, but rookie Drake London saw 10 more snaps than Pitts and fellow starter Olamide Zaccheaus played the same amount of time as the former No. 4 overall pick.

Even though Pitts had his best game of the season with five catches for 87 yards, the Falcons should be stringing every last drop of juice out of their high-profile selection.

Pitts and the Falcons return to the field Sunday as they take on the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

