Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks.

In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Here's a look at the team's offensive snap counts ...

Player Snaps Percentage Chris Lindstrom, G 57 100 Colby Gossett, G 57 100 Jake Matthews, OT 57 100 Kaleb McGary, OT 57 100 Marcus Mariota, QB 57 100 Drew Dalman, C 57 100 Drake London, WR 48 84 Parker Hesse, TE 43 75 Olamide Zaccheaus, WR 38 67 Kyle Pitts, TE 38 67 Cordarrelle Patterson, RB 35 61 Keith Smith, FB 23 40 Tyler Allgeier, RB 21 37 KhaDarel Hodge, WR 11 19 Anthony Firkser, TE 9 16 Jared Bernhardt, WR 7 12 Frank Darby, WR 7 12 Avery Williams, RB 4 7 Feleipe Franks, TE 1 2

Here's a look at the team's defensive snap counts ...

Player Snaps Percentage Richie Grant, SS 71 100 Jaylinn Hawkins, FS 71 100 A.J. Terrell, CB 71 100 Casey Hayward, CB 71 100 Rashaan Evans, LB 71 100 Mykal Walker, LB 71 100 Grady Jarrett, DT 60 85 Lorenzo Carter, LB 58 82 Arnold Ebiketie, LB 43 61 Ta'Quon Graham, DE 37 52 Ade Ogundeji, LB 34 48 Mike Ford, CB 20 28 Troy Andersen, LB 19 27 Anthony Rush, DT 18 25 Abdullah Anderson, DE 17 24 Dee Alford, CB 16 23 DeAngelo Malone, LB 13 18 Timothy Horne, DT 13 18 Nate Landman, LB 7 10

The biggest number that stands out is Kyle Pitts' 38 offensive snaps. He wasn't even used as the team's top tight end ... that honor went to second-stringer Parker Hesse. The argument could be made that the Falcons are using Pitts like a top wide receiver, but rookie Drake London saw 10 more snaps than Pitts and fellow starter Olamide Zaccheaus played the same amount of time as the former No. 4 overall pick.

Even though Pitts had his best game of the season with five catches for 87 yards, the Falcons should be stringing every last drop of juice out of their high-profile selection.

Pitts and the Falcons return to the field Sunday as they take on the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

