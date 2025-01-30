Steve Wilks Replaces Falcons' Jeff Ulbrich as DC of Jets
The Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator search was widely viewed as a competition between two candidates: Jeff Ulbrich and Steve Wilks.
Atlanta opted for Ulbrich, who spent the four past seasons as the New York Jets' defensive coordinator.
As for Wilks? In a twist of irony, he's taking Ulbrich's past job. According to NFL Network, the Jets hired Wilks to be their defensive coordinator Wednesday night.
Ulbrich and Wilks interviewed for the Falcons' vacancy two days apart, as Ulbrich met with the staff Jan. 15 while Wilks spoke with the organization Jan. 17.
Both have extensive ties to Atlanta.
Ulbrich was the Falcons' linebackers coach from 2015-20, and he spent the final 11 games of 2020 as the team's defensive coordinator. He was on staff alongside Falcons head coach Raheem Morris for each of those six years.
Wilks, meanwhile, interviewed for Atlanta's vacant defensive coordinator role in 2023 and for its head coach opening last January before the team hired Morris.
Atlanta hosted Wilks, who was unemployed last season, for a pair of training camp practices over the summer -- after which Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said that Wilks floated around the walls of team headquarters.
"We love Steve Wilks, really respect him," Fontenot said. "When you don't have a job, to be able to come and look at it from a bubble -- it's funny, I was teasing him during practice, because it's hard when you're back there, and you see, you want to jump on the field and coach.
"When you're a coach, that's what he does, and so it's probably hard for him not to be getting his hands dirty out there, but just have a lot of respect for him, and Raheem's great about that, opening his door to coaches."
Wilks has big shoes to fill in New York.
Dating back to 2022, Ulbrich's defense ranked No. 1 in total defense (305.7 yards per game), No. 1 in passing defense (183.5 yards per game), No. 5 in tackles for loss (269), No. 8 in sacks (136) and No. 9 in scoring defense (21.1 points per game), according to Falcons communications.
Can Wilks top Ulbrich's success? Can Ulbrich bring similar results with him to Atlanta?
Only time will tell -- and the answer may ultimately reveal whether the Falcons made the right hire.