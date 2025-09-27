Falcons Sticking with Romo Despite Adding New Kicker
The Atlanta Falcons released long-time veteran kicker Younghoe Koo last week. Koo had been the Falcons' kicker since 2019, making some memorable kicks for Atlanta during his six years with the team.
Last season, Koo struggled, making just 73.5% of his kicks while also dealing with injury. However, after missing a game-tying field goal in Week 1, the Falcons brought in Parker Romo as competition and signed him to their practice squad.
Two Saturdays ago, the day before Atlanta’s Week 2 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, the Falcons elevated Romo to their 53-man roster, and he was their starting kicker on Sunday Night Football. Romo did not disappoint, hitting all five of his kicks in his Atlanta debut, including a 54-yarder early in the fourth quarter en route to a 22-6 victory on primetime.
The Falcons seemed to have found their new kicker, but it was short-lived. In Romo’s second start with the Falcons, he kicked two field goals and missed both of them, as the Falcons ultimately fell 30-0 to the Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons once again brought in another kicker for another kicking competition, signing rookie kicker Ben Sauls to their practice squad. Despite the move, head coach Raheem Morris announced on Friday, per ESPN beat writer Marc Raimondi, that Romo would get another start.
Aside from Sunday’s loss, Romo has made 16 of 17 field goals attempted in the NFL, as well as eight of his nine extra point attempts. After a stellar performance on primetime with barely a day's notice for the 28-year-old kicker, it makes sense for the Falcons to give him another shot; however, the pressure is on for Romo, as one more missed kick could have him packing his bags soon.
Romo told the team when he was signed that he thrives under pressure.
“I’ve just kind of gotten used to being uncomfortable,” Romo said in his first practice with Atlanta.
It’s time for Romo to show how good he is at being uncomfortable. There are no “must-win” games in Week 4, but the Falcons need to bounce back from an embarrassing loss and keep pace with the rest of the NFC South if they hope to make the playoffs, and to do so they need to be great in all three phases of the game: offense, defense and sepcial teams, and one of the most important players on special teams will be Romo.