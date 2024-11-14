Falcons Have Surprising Add to Injury Report Before Broncos Game
The Atlanta Falcons have delivered their injury report from Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.
Atlanta practiced without six players, including defensive end James Smith-Williams (tibia), defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham (pectoral), tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral).
The Falcons held a walkthrough Wednesday which led to an estimated injury report, but Hughes and the other five were each listed as non-participants.
Alford is Atlanta's starting nickel. Hamilton is his backup. The Falcons have only six corners on their active roster, and three haven't practiced this week.
Beyond its six players who didn't participate, Atlanta had six others dubbed as limited: receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles), linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) , linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), defensive lineman Zach Harrison (Achilles) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles).
Mooney was not on the injury report in any capacity Wednesday, making his inclusion particular surprising.
The Falcons received positive news on six additional players, including quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was listed as limited on Wednesday. Cousins (right shoulder, right elbow) was a full participant Thursday.
Five others who participated fully include outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion), receiver Drake London (hip), running back Tyler Allgeier (quadricep), center Ryan Neuzil (calf) and center Drew Dalman (ankle).
Dalman has been on injured reserve since suffering his injury Week 3. Neuzil replaced him, but Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Dalman will be the starter once he returns.
The Falcons (6-4) take on the Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.