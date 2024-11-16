Falcons Lose 2 Defenders to Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons have lost two pieces of their defensive front.
Atlanta placed starting defensive end James Smith-Williams and rotational defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham on injured reserve, the team announced in a press release Sunday.
Graham suffered a pectoral injury while making a tackle early in the second quarter of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Smith-Williams was on the injury report with a tibia ailment but played, though he evidently re-aggravated it.
Graham has played in each of Atlanta's first 10 games as a rotational defensive lineman. He's been on the field for 193 defensive snaps, 29% of the team's total, while recording 12 tackles and one quarterback hit.
A fourth-round pick out of Texas in 2021, Graham is in the final year of his rookie deal with the Falcons. He's missed at least two games in each of his four professional seasons but has been a steady contributor in Atlanta.
The 27-year-old Smith-Williams has started the Falcons' last five games and has appeared in all 10 contests during his first season with the organization.
Previously with the Washington Commanders for the past four years, Smith-Williams has recorded 24 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits while playing 46% of Atlanta's defensive snaps.
In the absence of Graham and Smith-Williams, the Falcons promoted outside linebacker Khalid Kareem from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Fourth-round rookie defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus figures to make his NFL debut in place of Graham.
The Falcons (6-4) and Broncos (5-5) will kick off at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.