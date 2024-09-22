Ex Falcons QB Enters After Chargers' Justin Herbert Leaves with Injury
The Los Angeles Chargers saw quarterback Justin Herbert prematurely depart Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- prompting former Atlanta Falcons signal caller Taylor Heinicke into the game.
Herbert, who entered the game battling a high ankle sprain, appeared to reaggravate his ankle injury in the third quarter and is questionable to return. Heinicke entered in Herbert's place and completed an 18-yard pass on his first throw as a Charger.
The Falcons traded Heinicke, 31, to Los Angeles on Aug. 27. In return, Atlanta received a conditional sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick if Heinicke meets unspecified playing time numbers.
Heinicke played in five games with four starts for the Falcons last season, completing 54.4 percent of his passes for 890 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. The team went 1-3 in his starts.
The 31-year-old Heinicke saw limited snaps in training camp, watching as Cousins and Penix took reps with the first- and second-teams, respectively. When Heinicke had chances in open practices July 27 at Seckinger High School and Aug. 2 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he was far from sharp.
Atlanta gave Heinicke extended action this preseason, and he turned in mixed results, going 20-of-44 for 206 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
A 38-game veteran and 29-game starter, Heinicke has extensive professional experience and is no stranger to success as a backup quarterback. However, the Chargers hoped Heinicke wouldn't need to show it.
Instead, less than a month after his acquisition, Heinicke is in charge -- at least for a few drives -- of the Chargers' offense.