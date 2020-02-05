FalconReport
Falcons promote Ben Steele to tight ends coach

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that Ben Steele will be promoted to tight ends coach from offensive assistant. The move comes as no surprise following the retirement of longtime NFL coach Mike Mularkey, the Falcons tight ends coach in 2019. Steele was Dirk Koetter's tight ends coach from 2017-2018 in Tampa Bay when he was head coach of the Buccaneers. Steele joined the Falcons in 2019 along with Koetter. 

Dan Quinn spoke on the move:

 "Ben has had a positive impact on tight ends he has worked with including our own and this move is well earned," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.  

Steele worked with the tight ends as an offensive assistant in 2019. Starting tight end Austin Hooper enjoyed a Pro Bowl quality breakout campaign in Koetter's tight end friendly scheme. Steele coached the West team in January's East-West Shrine game. 

Steele played in the NFL as a tight end from 2001-2007 with six different franchises, but only caught four passes for 42 yards and one touchdown in his career. He was teammates with Brett Favre in Green Bay from 2003-2004. 

The Falcons 2020 coaching staff is rounding into place, with 16 of 18 coaches from last season returning to the team. With Hooper potentially leaving Atlanta in free agency, Steele might be asked to garner production at the position elsewhere. 

