Falcons BREAKING: Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons are stunning the NFL world after pulling off a deal less than an hour before the league's 4 p.m. trade deadline.

According to NFL Network, the Falcons are sending suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season after he was found to be gambling on league games while sitting out part of last year for mental health reasons. However, the Falcons exercised his fifth-year option last year, making him a free agent following the 2023 season. There was a possibility that Atlanta would bring him back, but with drafting Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft, bringing back Ridley was no longer a necessity for Atlanta.

ESPN is reporting that the Falcons are receiving a 2023 fifth-round pick in return, along with a conditional 2024 draft pick.

If Ridley is simply on the roster, the 2024 pick will convey to the fourth-round. If he reaches some undisclosed incentives, it becomes a third-round pick. Then, if the Jaguars sign him to a contract extension after the 2023 season, the pick becomes a second-rounder.

In his tenure with the Falcons, Ridley caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. His best season with the team came in 2020 when he had 1,374 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. Now, he takes his talents to Duval County and becomes a top target for Trevor Lawrence.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.