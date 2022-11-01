Falcons BREAKING: Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars
The Atlanta Falcons are stunning the NFL world after pulling off a deal less than an hour before the league's 4 p.m. trade deadline.
According to NFL Network, the Falcons are sending suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season after he was found to be gambling on league games while sitting out part of last year for mental health reasons. However, the Falcons exercised his fifth-year option last year, making him a free agent following the 2023 season. There was a possibility that Atlanta would bring him back, but with drafting Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft, bringing back Ridley was no longer a necessity for Atlanta.
ESPN is reporting that the Falcons are receiving a 2023 fifth-round pick in return, along with a conditional 2024 draft pick.
If Ridley is simply on the roster, the 2024 pick will convey to the fourth-round. If he reaches some undisclosed incentives, it becomes a third-round pick. Then, if the Jaguars sign him to a contract extension after the 2023 season, the pick becomes a second-rounder.
Falcons WR Damiere Byrd Capitalizing on Opportunities After Slow Start
After being inactive for the first three weeks and seeing just two targets through six contests, Atlanta Falcons veteran receiver Damiere Byrd has emerged as a legitimate field-stretcher and big play threat for the team's offense.
NFL Power Rankings: First-Place Atlanta Falcons Rising?
Following the Atlanta Falcons 37-34 victory over the Carolina Panthers they have taken sole possession of first place in the NFC South, but where does the team rank in the NFL Power Rankings?
NFL Trade Deadline: Falcons Dealing For Cornerback After A.J. Terrell Injury?
With the recent injuries at the position, cornerback looks like a potential position of need for the Falcons at the deadline.
In his tenure with the Falcons, Ridley caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. His best season with the team came in 2020 when he had 1,374 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. Now, he takes his talents to Duval County and becomes a top target for Trevor Lawrence.
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.
Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.