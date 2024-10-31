Falcons Tied to Trade with NFC South Rival for Former No. 1 Draft Pick
The Atlanta Falcons lead the NFC South entering November, but the Carolina Panthers, who sit at the bottom of the division standings, may hold the key to unlocking Atlanta's ultimate potential.
As the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline nears, the Panthers (1-6) are expected to be sellers -- and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is one of the team's primary trade candidates.
The Falcons, who rank last in the NFL in sacks with six, have a significant pass rushing problem but often been mentioned as a team interested in making a move -- and The Athletic listed Atlanta alongside the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals as potential suitors for Clowney.
"A high-level pass rusher can turn a good defense into a great defense, and teams with championship aspirations could look to make a move at the deadline to increase their chances of achieving their goals this postseason," writes The Athletic. "Clowney is believed to prefer an exit, and given the opportunity to stockpile picks for their talent-depleted roster, the Panthers will probably oblige."
The 31-year-old Clowney, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in 2014, has totaled 53.5 sacks, 102 tackles for loss and three Pro Bowl's across 11 seasons.
Just one year removed from tying a career-high 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens, Clowney's numbers have dipped this season. The 6'5", 266-pounder has recorded 19 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
But it might not be all his fault.
"Clowney’s skills are being wasted in Carolina, where the Panthers rank among the worst in the league on defense," The Athletic writes. "Clowney still has something left in the tank and can help a team in the pass-rushing department. Part of the problem is how bad the Panthers are against the run.
"Opponents are taking advantage and running at Clowney, who at this stage in his career seems less than enthusiastic about serving as a run stopper."
Atlanta's run defense, which sits No. 21 league-wide with 132.6 rushing yards allowed per game, leaves plenty to be desired, but solving its pass rush question should be the top priority.
And perhaps all Clowney needs is a change of scenery to prove he's still capable of being a valid answer.