Atlanta Falcons Update Status of Cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on the status of A.J. Terrell Jr.
The star cornerback left Sunday night’s game in Minnesota with a hamstring injury and did not return. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris declined to elaborate on the status of Terrell on Monday, but he was able to provide this update on Wednesday.
According to Morris, he will not be practicing today as they still evaluate his health as the week goes on. He said he considers him "week-to-week," instead of "day-to-day."
"We'll see how it goes," Morris said. "Obviously, those hamstrings are tricky."
Soft tissue injuries, such as those in the hamstrings, tend to linger and force players to miss time or continue to flare up later in the year. With that in mind, the Falcons are likely preparing for a reality where Terrell is forced to miss time.
On Tuesday, the Falcons officially signed a former training camp contributor to their practice squad, but they also worked out several others, according to the NFL’s daily transactions report. Those names included B.J. Mayes, Ethan Robinson, Eli Ricks, and Ameer Speed.
Ricks won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last season after spending two seasons in Philadelphia. He picked up 21 tackles and three passes defended over 23 games. Speed split time between the Patriots and Colts in 2023, where he played in 13 games and had nine tackles, but he has not appeared in a game since.
Robinson and Mayes have not appeared in a regular-season NFL game.
Terrell, 26, signed a four-year, $81 million contract extension last offseason and went on to produce another steady season for the Falcons. He started all 17 games in 2024, recording a pair of interceptions and only 45 catches on 67 targets.
The solid production has continued into this season, with the star corner allowing just three catches for 28 yards on Mike Evans in Week 1 and just 1.1 yards of separation per target. He took just 27 snaps in Week 2 against the Vikings and allowed only a pair of receptions (three targets) for 24 yards in the game.
Hopefully, this injury to Terrell is not a long-term issue. The star corner is one of the league’s top cover corners, and the Falcons would miss his presence. In his place, Dee Alford stepped in and played well in his absence. The veteran 100% of the vacated snaps and would be the likely starter moving forward in the place of Terrell.
Up next for the Falcons is a divisional showdown with the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons split the series with their division rival last season, allowing 44 points in their Week 18 overtime loss.