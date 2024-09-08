ESPN Trio Unanimous in Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction
The Raheem Morris era begins for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As luck would have it (or devious NFL schedulers) it brings the Falcons' last coach to town as well. Arthur Smith who coached the Falcons to three-forgettable seasons, is the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
There's a lot of new for both teams, bringing a lot of questions to Week 1 including quarterbacks and play callers.
The Falcons have consistently been a 3.5-to-4.0-point favorite through the week despite questions on whether Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will play. Bettors don't seem to think it makes much difference if it's him or Justin Fields at the helm for Smith.
There's no question who starts at quarterback for the Falcons. Kirk Cousins will make his Atlanta debut on Sunday.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
ESPN enlisted a trio of employees to make a prediction on each game. Analytics writer Seth Walder, fantasy analyst Eric Moody, and senior NFL writer Kayln Kahler were unanimous in their prediction of a Falcons victory.
Kahler's pick: Falcons 20, Steelers 12
Moody's pick: Falcons 24, Steelers 21
Walder's pick: Falcons 19, Steelers 16
The Falcons are 15-2-1 against the Steelers in 18 previous contests. However, this is a new beginning for the Falcons, with new expectations for 2024.
Surprisingly little is mentioned about the quarterbacks that have dominated conversation in the past-six months in both Atlanta and Pittsburgh. However, ESPN points out that Russell Wilson (and Justin Fields for the matter) could be exactly what a revamped Falcons' pass rush needs.
"If the Falcons' anemic pass rush, bolstered by the acquisition of edge rusher Matthew Judon, is going to break out, there might not be a better opportunity than Week 1," wrote Mark Raimondi. "Steelers QB Russell Wilson has been sacked more than any signal-caller in the league since he was drafted in 2012 (527), and Pittsburgh is dealing with injuries on its offensive line. Judon will need help from Arnold Ebiketie (six sacks in 2023) for a team that was dead last in pass rush win rate in 2023 (30.9%)."
Wilson took 100 sacks in 30 games with the Denver Broncos, and Justin Fields was sacked 99 times in 28 games the last-two seasons in Chicago.
The Steelers personnel dictates a heavy dose of the run, suiting Smith perfectly. A healthy Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata in the middle of the Falcons' defensive line will be key.
The Falcons haven't always fared well as favorites, but this is the right time to catch the Steelers.
Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 13