Steelers QB Wilson Expected OUT Week 1 at Falcons, Fields 'More Likely' to Start
The Atlanta Falcons will likely see an undermanned Pittsburgh Steelers offense when the two sides take the field for Sunday's season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Steelers starting quarterback Russell Wilson is "expected to miss" the game due to a calf injury, according to The Athletic, which added Justin Fields would step in as his backup. Wilson was limited in practice Thursday and Friday.
Wilson is being examined further Saturday, but according to NFL Network, Fields is "more likely" to start.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who met with reporters Thursday at team headquarters in Flowery Branch, noted Pittsburgh's quarterback situation is interesting, but Atlanta's defense is prepared for any curveballs thrown its way.
"We are definitely ready for all scenarios," Lake said. "That's what our job is. Two quarterbacks that have won in this league, one that's played for a lot longer and has won the Super Bowl. They both have positive attributes that we have to be ready for.
"That's just part of this league. There's really good football players across all 32 teams. Every team is going to cause a problem that we have to deal with, and this is just one of them."
The 35-year-old Wilson completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions across 15 games with the Denver Broncos last season. He also lost 10 fumbles.
Fields, a native of Kennesaw, Ga., played in 13 games for the Bears last season, completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 657 yards and four touchdowns. Fields also lost 10 fumbles, though he ran considerably more than Wilson.
The Falcons and Steelers will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ESPN considers the Falcons a 3.5-point favorite and gives Atlanta a 58.8% chance of winning.