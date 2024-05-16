Revenge Game? Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Reveals Thoughts on Vikings Return
When the Atlanta Falcons' 2024 schedule was released Wednesday night, many storylines emerged, from playing four primetime games to opening the season against former head coach Arthur Smith.
The eyes of quarterback Kirk Cousins started at the top, locating the Week 1 matchup against Smith, whom he never played under, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thereafter, Cousins scanned the schedule for the times of the games and which weeks the Falcons play in primetime.
Then, he looked for a certain opponent: the Minnesota Vikings.
Cousins found them in Week 14, when Atlanta travels to Minnesota, where the 35-year-old spent the past six seasons before signing a four-year, $180-million contract this spring to lead the Falcons.
Atlanta's bye comes two weeks before the contest, which means Cousins will have 12 games under his belt when he returns to U.S. Bank Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff Dec. 8.
Cousins said it'll be interesting to see where everybody stands come the late-season matchup, and while he's focused on putting the Falcons in a spot to play deep into January, he remains cognizant of his looming return to the place he recently called home.
"It'll be a unique experience," Cousins said Wednesday night on ESPN's NFL Live. "So many familiar faces, so many people that mean so much to me and my family, so many great memories in that stadium, in that city. It'll be a mix of emotions.
"We'll see once we get there, but that's certainly a game you're aware of when the schedules comes out."
Cousins has experience playing in games similar to this one, citing when the Vikings played the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in 2022.
After spending the first six years of his career with Washington, Cousins left for Minnesota in 2018. As such, he'd been removed from the organization for a considerable period of time when he made his return.
Much had changed with the Commanders, including their name and coaching staff. Still, Cousins endured an emotionally challenging day spearheaded by various trips down memory lane.
"A lot of emotions do hit you," Cousins said. "As you touch down, land in the plane, bus to the hotel and you realize you're going to the away hotel, not the home team hotel. As you head to the stadium and you see different security guards around the tunnel, the entrance, that used to be for you and now they're against you.
"Obviously, during warmups, you see so many people - support staff, teammates, coaches - that mean so much to you, now on the opposing team."
Cousins said the preparation process leading into the game is different, but once it kicks off, it's like any other game with the same goal: winning.
"If you do win, it's a great feeling walking off," Cousins said.
The veteran signal caller looks to experience exactly that come Week 14 - but he has nearly seven months of work before the opportunity to do so finally arrives.
Atlanta Falcons 2024 Schedule:
Preseason:
Week 1 - Aug. 9: At Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m. kickoff
Week 2 - Aug. 17: At Baltimore Ravens, noon kickoff
Week 3 - Aug. 23: Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m. kickoff
Regular Season:
Week 1 - Sept. 8: Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 2 - Sept. 16 - Monday Night Football: At Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. kickoff
Week 3 - Sept. 22 - Sunday Night Football: Vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. kickoff
Week 4 - Sept. 29: Vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 5 - Oct. 3 - Thursday Night Football: Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. kickoff
Week 6 - Oct. 13: At Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. kickoff
Week 7 - Oct. 20: Vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 8 - Oct. 27: At Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 9 - Nov. 3: Vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 10 - Nov. 10: At New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 11 - Nov. 17: At Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. kickoff
Week 12 - Nov. 24: Bye Week
Week 13 - Dec. 1: Vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 14 - Dec. 8: At Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 15 - Dec. 16 - Monday Night Football: At Las Vegas Raiders, 8:40 p.m. kickoff
Week 16 - Dec. 22: Vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 17 - Dec. 28/29 (TBD): At Washington Commanders, TBD
Week 18 - Jan. 4/5 (TBD): Vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD