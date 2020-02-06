FalconReport
Falcons pick Big Ten DE in latest Walter Football mock draft

Dave Holcomb

It's officially NFL mock draft season. It seems to come earlier every year, as nowadays the experts don't even let the confetti finish falling from the Super Bowl prior to releasing their first mock for the upcoming NFL draft.

Anyway, many early mock drafts have the Atlanta Falcons targeting the defensive line. In the latest first-round mock from Walter Football, the Falcons took Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos at No. 16 overall.

Here's Walter Football explanation for why Gross-Matos would be a good fit in Atlanta:

The Falcons have needed to bolster the trenches for quite some time. I imagine they'd be highly interested in Derrick Brown or Javon Kinlaw if they can obtain one of them via trade. In this scenario, they find a strong presence on the edge. Yetur Gross-Matos registered a ridiculous 20 tackles for loss in 2018. His potential is off the charts.

Gross-Matos was the fourth defensive linemen taken in the Walter Football first-round mock draft. Ohio State's Chase Young was the first defenseman lineman off the board at No. 3 to the Detroit Lions. Auburn's Derrick Brown and South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw also went prior to No. 16.

Any of those four players would fit well with the Falcons, who desperately need to bolster their defensive line. The Falcons announced this week they don't plan to re-sign edge rusher Vic Beasley. Once an All-Pro, Beasley had a strong finish to 2019, but overall, he hasn't been the same player since leading the NFL in sacks with 15.5 in 2016. Defensive end Adrian Clayborn is also a free agent.

That creates a hole along the Falcons defensive front, but it's an area that the Falcons needed to improve anyway. Atlanta struggled with its pass rush for most of the 2019 season. On the team's way to a 1-7 first half of the year, the Falcons recorded just seven sacks.

Gross-Matos led Penn State with 9.5 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss in 2019. He also earned 40 total tackles and seven quarterback hurries in 12 games. A junior from Spotsylvania, Virginia, Gross-Matos elected to forego his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Cornerbacks

Desmond Trufant's injuries led to a disappointing season from the Falcons' cornerback unit

Rashad Milligan

Falcons select defensive lineman in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons are selecting a defensive lineman in the newest CBS Sports 2020 mock draft.

Dave Holcomb

ScottKennedy

Falcons defensive ends set for overhaul

The Atlanta Falcon's pass rush again ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sacks with former first round picks Vic Beasley and Takk McKinley combining for 11.5 sacks in 2019.

Jeremy Johnson

Falcons promote Ben Steele to tight ends coach

An expected move for the franchise.

Zach Hood

Falcons selecting pass rusher in McShay's latest mock draft

Falcons nab Epenesa in McShay's latest mock

Zach Hood

Arthur Blank says the Falcons are "really close" to being in Super Bowl LV

Terence Moore spoke with the only owner earlier this week at the NFL commissioners meeting. That person was Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons. He said that the Falcons are "really close" to being in Super Bowl LV.

Terence Moore

Johnny Football

Vic Beasley bids Atlanta farewell

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they will not negotiate a new contract with Vic Beasley. In the aftermath, Beasley penned a "thank you" Twitter post to the organization.

Chris Vinel

Kyle Shanahan blew it again

After a week of addressing nightmares of blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, the former Falcon offensive coordinator's 2019-2020 ended the same way.

Rashad Milligan

ScottKennedy

Falcons announce they will not re-sign Vic Beasley

Atlanta Falcons won't pursue a new contract with defensive end Vic Beasley

Jeremy Johnson

Charles733

2020 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Safeties

The Falcons secondary had its ups and downs, but the safety group was probably the most consistent of the position last year.

Malik Brown