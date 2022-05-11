Falcons Interested In Signing Veteran Linebacker: 3 Free Agent Options For Atlanta

The Falcons could add some experience to their linebacker room.

While the Atlanta Falcons added a linebacker in the NFL Draft, the team could still use some more reinforcements.

The team has hosted veterans after the draft and whether it's a move to add to the depth or replace Deion Jones, who could save a lot of money if traded after June 1.

Here's a look at three players Atlanta could sign to fill the need:

Dont'a Hightower

Hightower spent a decade with the New England Patriots, but finds himself a free agent leading into the summer.

There probably isn't a veteran out there that can play effective football without as much experience as Hightower.

Last season, Hightower recorded 64 tackles in 15 games with the New England Patriots. If he can post similar numbers while also providing veteran leadership, Hightower can be a big boost for the team.

Nick Kwiatkoski

Kwiatkoski is visiting with a few teams, including the Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders, and won't be a free agent for too much longer.

In fact, Kwiatkoski has two visits scheduled with unknown teams, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Kwiatkoski's 2021 season ended in a season-ending injury after eight games, so he comes with a little more risk, but if he can get anywhere close to his 2020 production (81 tackles in 12 games), he could be a plus for Atlanta.

Joe Schobert

In 2017, Joe Schobert was a Pro Bowl linebacker after just his second season with an extremely bright future.

But now, the 28-year-old is searching for his fourth team in as many seasons. He's recorded triple-digit tackles for five consecutive seasons and hasn't had a lot of luck going for him. He was cut this March by the Pittsburgh Steelers after they were able to clean nearly $8 million in cap space.

There appears to be a lot of good football left for Schobert, so signing him in Atlanta could be the best move for him going forward.