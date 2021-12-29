LISTEN: Can Falcons Keep Both Foye and Jones?

The Atlanta Falcons face some difficult decisions this offseason.

Two of the most important ones come at the linebacker position and whether to re-sign Foye Oluokun and keep Deion Jones.

Oluokun will experience free agency for the first time of his career, and as the second-leading tackler in the NFL, will have plenty of suitors. If the Falcons want to keep him, they will have to shell out the cash and pay the former Yale linebacker handsomely.

Paying Oluokun could come at the expense of Jones, who has a potential out clause in his contract after this season.

It's in the Falcons' best interest to keep both of these guys considering how strong they have been as a pair, but it might not be realistic.

Jones has proven more in his past, but Oluokun has a higher ceiling for his future, which makes this decision a tricky one.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by ESPN's Mike Rothstein to recap the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Lions, discussing the team's "resiliency factor" as well as the big week for rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

They discuss the value of "winning ugly" at this point on the calendar, the Falcons' ability to win close games as a reflection of their improved culture, Pitts' rookie success despite criticism, Oluokun and Jones' futures in Atlanta beyond this season, and comparing and contrasting the Dan Campbell-led Lions to the Arthur Smith-led Falcons in their first years as NFL head coaches.

