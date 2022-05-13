Falcons Game-by-Game Schedule Prediction: Can Atlanta Make Playoffs?

With the 2022 schedule officially released, it's commonplace for fans and critics alike to assess the schedule and determine which games the team can win and lose.

Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons' schedule:

Week 1 vs. Saints - September 11, 1 p.m.

The Falcons and Saints both look very different entering 2022, but given New Orleans' upgrades on defense against Marcus Mariota, who likely starts his first game in two years, Atlanta drops this first game.

Record: 0-1

Week 2 @ Rams - September 18, 4:05 p.m.

For the second straight season, the Falcons face the defending champions on the road. Last year, the Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, and this year, the Falcons suffer the same fate.

Record: 0-2

Week 3 @ Seahawks - September 25, 4:25 p.m.

If there was any team that got more of a facelift than the Falcons this offseason, it was the Seahawks. This game should be close, and the Falcons pull off their first win of the year.

Record: 1-2

Week 4 vs. Browns - October 2, 1 p.m.

The Falcons might face Deshaun Watson, who the team tried to acquire in the offseason, so long as he doesn't face a suspension longer than three games. There's a good chance the Browns face a backup quarterback in this game, and it leads to their first home victory.

Record: 2-2

Week 5 @ Buccaneers - October 9, 1 p.m.

The Falcons have yet to win against Tom Brady, and their first meeting in 2022 will keep that streak alive.

Record: 2-3

Week 6 vs. 49ers - October 16, 1 p.m.

It's hard to determine what the 49ers will look like next season with Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel still on the roster, but Kyle Shanahan has always had a well-coached team as many Atlanta fans know very well.

Record: 2-4

Week 7 @ Bengals - October 23, 1 p.m.

The Falcons face the reigning AFC Champions in Week 7. Super Bowl losers tend to suffer from a hangover the following season, but going on the road and beating Joe Burrow doesn't seem likely for this team.

Record: 2-5

Week 8 vs. Panthers - October 30, 1 p.m.

This game turns into a midseason season-saver for both of these teams, fighting to stay relevant in the division. Luckily for the Falcons, they are at home and better than the Panthers.

Record: 3-5

Week 9 vs. Chargers - November 6, 1 p.m.

The Falcons have a chance to get a winning streak going and there appears to be a lot of optimism should the Falcons get out of this game with a win, but Justin Herbert and the Chargers prove to be too much.

Record: 3-6

Week 10 @ Panthers - November 10, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

The lone primetime game scheduled for the Falcons, and it comes against the NFC South rival Panthers. It's the second game in 12 days between the two teams, and the Panthers want revenge. Chances are, these two teams find a way to split.

Record: 3-7

Week 11 vs. Bears - November 20, 1 p.m.

This game will be branded as a draft positioning game, and the Falcons are able to pull this one out to snap their two-game losing streak.

Record: 4-7

Week 12 @ Commanders - November 27, 1 p.m.

After Thanksgiving, fans begin to be thankful for the fact that the season is almost over.

Record: 4-8

Week 13 vs. Steelers - December 4, 1 p.m.

The Steelers will likely be competing for a Wild Card spot, and the Falcons will likely be playing spoiler. But ultimately, the Steelers defense stunts the measly Falcons offense from doing much scoring.

Record: 4-9

Week 14 - BYE

Week 15 @ Saints - December 17/18, TBD

Coming off the bye with little to play for, the Falcons have the chance to give their biggest rival another obstacle to get to the postseason. And they succeed in the name of pride.

Record: 5-9

Week 16 @ Ravens - December 24, 1 p.m.

In the final road game of the season, the Ravens run all over the young Falcons front seven in a potential snow game.

Record: 5-10

Week 17 vs. Cardinals - January 1, 1 p.m.

The Cardinals have a tendency to play their worst football towards the end of the year, so the Falcons will be on spoiler alert for this game. However, the Cardinals figure it out and grab a win that gets them one win away from the postseason.

Record: 5-11

Week 18 vs. Buccaneers - January 7/8, TBD

The Bucs could have the division wrapped up by this point, so the second team could be playing in this one. However, the Bucs' reserves are better than the Falcons second team and Atlanta ends the year on a three-game losing streak.

Final Record: 5-12