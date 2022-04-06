Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Select Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller?

The running back from Texas A&M could come off the board early on Day 2.

The 2022 NFL Draft class is deep at the running back position, and Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller might be the best of the bunch.

Isaiah Spiller

Isaiah Spiller

Isaiah Spiller

Isaiah Spiller

isaiah spiller

Isaiah Spiller

Will he be the first running back taken? That remains to be seen.

However, one team that appears to be interested in his services is the Atlanta Falcons who are reportedly taking an up-close look at Spiller.

The Falcons are in desperate need of a bell-cow running back to pair with Cordarrelle Patterson, who emerged as a major weapon last season.

Spiller was limited at this year's NFL Combine due to an injury but is expected to be a full go for Pro Day.

Spiller, a two-time 1,000-yard runner for the Aggies in three seasons, has been heralded for his violent rushing style and physical frame. A&M's rushing attack was one of the most consistent groups in the SEC in large part to Spiller and fellow runner Devon Achane.

Spiller was the thunder. Achane was the lighting. Combined, the two averaged 5.2 yards per carry throughout the 2020-21 season.

Spiller is far from a finished product. Although his upside likely makes him an early selection, there are areas where he must improve if he hopes to remain a lead back for years to come.

Isaiah Spiller

Isaiah Spiller

Isaiah Spiller

Isaiah Spiller

Spiller runs with a balanced presence between the trenches. He doesn't have the burst needed to turn on the jets in the open field, but his vision and elusiveness allow him to find proper running lanes to gain the necessary yards after contact.

One area where scouts will love Spiller's upside is in pass protection. As a last resort, Spillers also offers value as a receiver, having averaged over eight yards per catch for his career.

Spiller's decision-making could be a concern. On multiple occasions, he took time trying to find the right hole behind the line of scrimmage, allowing defenders to collapse the pocket and hold him for a minimal gain.

There's a consensus feel among scouts that Spiller is a top-five player at the position. Most believe he's top three along with Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall.

