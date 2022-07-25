Falcons Madden Ratings: Cordarrelle Patterson Top 10 RB?
The 2021 season was a breakout one for Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who transitioned to the position after years of playing wide receiver and a special teams ace.
While Patterson can play multiple positions, his primary home has moved to the backfield, and not just as a bystander, but one of the league's best.
Madden 23 released its ratings recently and gave Patterson an 85 out of a possible 99. That's good enough to be the 15th-best in the league and just three points outside the top-10.
Those who finished ahead of Patterson include ...
97 - Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)
96 - Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers, Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns)
95 - Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)
94 - Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings)
93 - Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals)
90 - Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)
89 - Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers)
88 - Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers), Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)
87 - Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders), Leonard Fournette (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
86 - Kareem Hunt (Cleveland Browns), Saquon Barkley (New York Giants)
Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons running back ratings ...
Overall
Cordarrelle Patterson: 85
Damien Williams: 76
Tyler Allgeier: 67
Qadree Ollison: 64
Falcons Training Camp 3 To Watch: Quarterbacks
As the Atlanta Falcons head towards training camp, Falcon Report highlights three players at quarterback to monitor in the preseason.
Offensive Weapon Rankings: Where Are Falcons?
Where do the Atlanta Falcons rank on a recently released ranking of offensive personnel across the NFL?
Falcons Work Out Pair of Cornerbacks
Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings
Avery Williams: 62
Caleb Huntley: 61
Speed
Cordarrelle Patterson: 91
Avery Williams: 90
Damien Williams: 88
Tyler Allgeier: 86
Qadree Ollison: 86
Caleb Huntley: 83
Acceleration
Cordarrelle Patterson: 92
Damien Williams: 91
Tyler Allgeier: 89
Avery Williams: 89
Qadree Ollison: 87
Caleb Huntley: 86
Agility
Cordarrelle Patterson: 95
Avery Williams: 86
Damien Williams: 86
Tyler Allgeier: 83
Caleb Huntley: 83
Qadree Ollison: 79