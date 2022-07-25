Falcons Madden Ratings: Cordarrelle Patterson Top 10 RB?

The 2021 season was a breakout one for Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who transitioned to the position after years of playing wide receiver and a special teams ace.

While Patterson can play multiple positions, his primary home has moved to the backfield, and not just as a bystander, but one of the league's best.

Madden 23 released its ratings recently and gave Patterson an 85 out of a possible 99. That's good enough to be the 15th-best in the league and just three points outside the top-10.

Those who finished ahead of Patterson include ...

97 - Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

96 - Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers, Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns)

95 - Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

94 - Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings)

93 - Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals)

90 - Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

89 - Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers)

88 - Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers), Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)

87 - Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders), Leonard Fournette (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

86 - Kareem Hunt (Cleveland Browns), Saquon Barkley (New York Giants)

Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons running back ratings ...

Overall

Cordarrelle Patterson: 85

Damien Williams: 76

Tyler Allgeier: 67

Qadree Ollison: 64

Avery Williams: 62

Caleb Huntley: 61

Speed

Cordarrelle Patterson: 91

Avery Williams: 90

Damien Williams: 88

Tyler Allgeier: 86

Qadree Ollison: 86

Caleb Huntley: 83

Acceleration

Cordarrelle Patterson: 92

Damien Williams: 91

Tyler Allgeier: 89

Avery Williams: 89

Qadree Ollison: 87

Caleb Huntley: 86

Agility

Cordarrelle Patterson: 95

Avery Williams: 86

Damien Williams: 86

Tyler Allgeier: 83

Caleb Huntley: 83

Qadree Ollison: 79