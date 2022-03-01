Skip to main content

Ex-Dolphins Coach Joins Falcons

The Falcons continued tweaking their staff by hiring offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty away from Miami

The Atlanta Falcons had a lot of things to address after a disappointing 7-10 campaign in 2021. Possible free agents, trades, salary cap concerns, the 2022 NFL Draft and changes to the coaching staff.

Per the NFL Network the Falcons on Tuesday continued tweaking their staff, this time adding offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty. He joins Atlanta after spending the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he served as an offensive line assistant.

The Falcons were in need of a new offensive line coach after Chandler Henley left for the Dolphins to serve as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

Flaherty joined his dad - 20-year NFL offensive line coach Pat Flaherty - with the Dolphins in 2019 and stayed with the club after his father's departure.

While Flaherty was in Miami, the Dolphins had the ninth-best run-blocking win rate but were last in pass blocking in 2021. Flaherty coached four linemen under 25 years old on that offensive line, and no doubt the Falcons will be looking for him to do the same with their young core.

Flaherty's Instagram account has a number of pictures with tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, and the departing coach got somewhat of a shoutout:

With the past success last season in Miami, Flaherty should be expected to fill that same role in Atlanta working closely with head coach Arthur Smith.

