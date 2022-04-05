Skip to main content

Plan Patience: Falcons Owner Grudgingly Embraces Rebuild

Winning a championship is still Arthur Blank's top priority as the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, but it will require patience

Everyone knows the story all too well. 

The Atlanta Falcons suffered a 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The Falcons blew a 25-point lead inside NRG Stadium in Houston. Since the heartbreaking defeat, the Falcons have yet to come close to returning to the big game.

The departure of star wide receiver Julio Jones in 2021, followed by Matt Ryan's exit this offseason, signals that the Falcons have grudgingly embraced the rebuild. The franchise has had one winning season after its Super Bowl appearance in 2016 and is currently in a four-year post-season drought.

Owner Arthur Blank remains determined to lead the Falcons to their first Vince Lombardi trophy under his ownership. But his goal will require a virtue that is not Blank's forte.

Patience.

Arthur Blank

Arthur Blank

blank ryan

Arthur Blank

atl det blank smith

Arthur Blank and Arthur Smith

"Being patient is not the best virtue I have," Blank said at the NFL Owners Meetings last month. "I certainly want rings, and I want rings now. It’s not for me. It’s for Atlanta. You have to plan for the future. It’s not always about the next 12 months. It’s about how can you transition your organization for the next 15 years and have another version of Matt Ryan — who’s been a blessing."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17809810
Play

Falcons NFL Draft: Top 5 Needs For Atlanta

The Falcons should address these five positions on draft weekend

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
blank ryan
Play

How Loyal Are Falcons Fans After Tumultuous Offseason?

Compared to all other team fanbases, how supportive are those who cheer for the team known as Falcons?

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17481693
Play

Why Not Us? Falcons New CB Casey Hayward Believes In Fast Rebuild

Despite the trade of Matt Ryan, cornerback Casey Hayward is not ready to give up on the Falcons playoff hopes

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Blank said the franchise did what it could to keep the championship window open, but the salary cap started to become an issue. The Falcons are in an impaired financial situation in 2022. So much so that general manager Terry Fontenot is bracing to "take one to the chin" this year.

"When you have one player consuming between 20 and 25 percent of your cap, it’s difficult to build the kind of franchise you want," Blank said. "I feel like we always have to think not just about the transaction at the moment, but are we doing the right thing long term with the best interest of the football club, in the best interest of our fans? 

"At the end of the day, it’s about doing right by our fans. I’m a steward for the team, but in many ways, the fans are the ones that are the owners."

Matt Ryan vs Jaguars

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Matt Ryan

WATCH: Recalling Jalen Ramsey's 2018 dis of QB Matt Ryan adds intrigue to Falcons-Rams Week 7 matchup

Julio Jones

The Falcons' first Super Bowl appearance occurred during the 1998 campaign against the Denver Broncos. 

Outside of holding an early 3-0 lead, the Falcons never had control of the game — unlike their appearance 18 years later. Behind quarterback John Elway, the Broncos took a 34-19 victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII. Elway was awarded Super Bowl MVP.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

USATSI_17809810
News

Falcons NFL Draft: Top 5 Needs For Atlanta

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
blank ryan
News

How Loyal Are Falcons Fans After Tumultuous Offseason?

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
USATSI_17481693
News

Why Not Us? Falcons New CB Casey Hayward Believes In Fast Rebuild

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
Rashaan Evans tit
News

Falcons Sign Former 1st-Round Pick Rashaan Evans; Can He Replace Foye Oluokun?

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty vs. Syracuse
News

Falcons to Select Liberty QB Malik Willis in NFL Draft, Predicts Peter King

By Coty Davis16 hours ago
USATSI_14923605
News

Falcons Sign Long Snapper Beau Brinkley

By Falcon Report Staff17 hours ago
kayvon
News

NFL Draft: Can Kayvon Thibodeaux Fix Falcons Pass Rush?

By Jeremy Brener18 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

Malik Willis To Falcons? Atlanta To Meet With Liberty QB

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago