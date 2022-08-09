The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of their third week of training camp, headlined by the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Friday.

With the game just three days away, the Falcons have unveiled their first official depth chart. Here's how the defense and special teams shape up:

Defensive End: Ta'Quon Graham, Marlon Davidson, Darrion Daniels

Defensive Tackle: Grady Jarrett, Jalen Dalton, Abdullah Anderson, Timothy Horne

Nose Tackle: Anthony Rush, Nick Thurman, Derrick Tangelo

Outside Linebacker: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Kuony Deng

Off-Ball Linebacker: Mykal Walker, Nick Kwiatkoski, Rashad Smith, Troy Andersen

Off-Ball Linebacker: Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nate Landman

Outside Linebacker: Lorenzo Carter, Quinton Bell, Jordan Brailford, DeAngelo Malone

Boundary Corner: A.J. Terrell, Cornell Armstrong, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Matt Hankins

Field Corner: Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford, Lafayette Pitts

Free Safety: Richie Grant, Erik Harris, Henry Black

Strong Safety: Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe, Teez Tabor, Tre Webb

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

Punter: Bradley Pinion, Seth Vernon

Long Snapper: Liam McCullough

Holder: Bradley Pinion

Return Specialist: Avery Williams

As with the offense, the Falcons placed all of the rookies below veterans on the depth chart.

Coach Arthur Smith did the same thing a year ago, likely because he wants the rookies to earn their spot, even first-round pick Drake London, who was slotted in at the very bottom of the receivers list.

As for position battles, the depth chart confirms all that training camp has shown, at least up front. Graham and Rush have worked alongside Jarrett for much of camp, while Ogundeji and Carter have seen most of the work at outside linebacker.

On passing downs, Ebiketie has seen first-team snaps, but the depth chart shows Atlanta's base defense. With Andersen and Landman not being placed in a representative position, the linebacker's rankings reveal little, though Walker and Kwiatkoski have alternated snaps with the starters in base.

At corner, Hall finds himself ahead of Ford and Oliver in the nickel competition, though Oliver seems poised to get his spot back as he continues to ramp up to game speed after an injury early last season.

On the back end, Grant and Hawkins have capitalized on their opportunities to start and appear to have the spots pinned down.

Speaking of pinned, Pinion holds the edge over the undrafted rookie Vernon, which Smith impled would be the case weeks ago.

The Falcons will play everyone who's able, a stark contrast to Smith's first preseason in Atlanta. The Lions will do the same, with coach Dan Campbell claiming that the starters may play the whole first quarter.

Kickoff in Detroit is at 6 p.m. Friday night.