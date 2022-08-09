Falcons Preseason Depth Chart: Who Starts Next to Grady Jarrett?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of their third week of training camp, headlined by the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Friday.
With the game just three days away, the Falcons have unveiled their first official depth chart. Here's how the defense and special teams shape up:
Defensive End: Ta'Quon Graham, Marlon Davidson, Darrion Daniels
Defensive Tackle: Grady Jarrett, Jalen Dalton, Abdullah Anderson, Timothy Horne
Nose Tackle: Anthony Rush, Nick Thurman, Derrick Tangelo
Outside Linebacker: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Kuony Deng
Off-Ball Linebacker: Mykal Walker, Nick Kwiatkoski, Rashad Smith, Troy Andersen
Off-Ball Linebacker: Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nate Landman
Outside Linebacker: Lorenzo Carter, Quinton Bell, Jordan Brailford, DeAngelo Malone
Boundary Corner: A.J. Terrell, Cornell Armstrong, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Matt Hankins
Field Corner: Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford, Lafayette Pitts
Free Safety: Richie Grant, Erik Harris, Henry Black
Strong Safety: Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe, Teez Tabor, Tre Webb
Kicker: Younghoe Koo
Punter: Bradley Pinion, Seth Vernon
Long Snapper: Liam McCullough
Holder: Bradley Pinion
Return Specialist: Avery Williams
As with the offense, the Falcons placed all of the rookies below veterans on the depth chart.
Coach Arthur Smith did the same thing a year ago, likely because he wants the rookies to earn their spot, even first-round pick Drake London, who was slotted in at the very bottom of the receivers list.
As for position battles, the depth chart confirms all that training camp has shown, at least up front. Graham and Rush have worked alongside Jarrett for much of camp, while Ogundeji and Carter have seen most of the work at outside linebacker.
On passing downs, Ebiketie has seen first-team snaps, but the depth chart shows Atlanta's base defense. With Andersen and Landman not being placed in a representative position, the linebacker's rankings reveal little, though Walker and Kwiatkoski have alternated snaps with the starters in base.
At corner, Hall finds himself ahead of Ford and Oliver in the nickel competition, though Oliver seems poised to get his spot back as he continues to ramp up to game speed after an injury early last season.
On the back end, Grant and Hawkins have capitalized on their opportunities to start and appear to have the spots pinned down.
Speaking of pinned, Pinion holds the edge over the undrafted rookie Vernon, which Smith impled would be the case weeks ago.
The Falcons will play everyone who's able, a stark contrast to Smith's first preseason in Atlanta. The Lions will do the same, with coach Dan Campbell claiming that the starters may play the whole first quarter.
Kickoff in Detroit is at 6 p.m. Friday night.