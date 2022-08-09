Falcons DB Richie Grant Due For Breakout Second Season?

A 2021 second-round pick out of UCF, Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant played in 16 games during his rookie season, earning a large role on special teams and receiving incremental snaps with the defense. The 24-year-old ended the campaign with 35 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two passes defended.

While Grant didn't necessarily have the rookie season many expected after being a top-40 pick, Falcons coach Arthur Smith believes the former Knights star is on the exact path the team envisioned when they selected him. Now entering his second, Smith wants to see Grant force his way into a starting role.

"This year the objective for Richie now is to be an every-down starter at safety," Smith said during OTAs. "That doesn't mean he had a bad rookie year. Richie had an impact and he helped us. He developed the right way."

Grant saw action on the back end at safety in spurts but was forced to play nickel corner down the stretch after Isaiah Oliver went down to injury. For Grant, who's looking to make the common second-year jump, the Falcons will seek to get him in a defined role, presumably back at his natural position of safety.

Regardless, Grant has the talent and athleticism to be a versatile playmaker in Atlanta's secondary. And he's shown that during training camp.

Perhaps no player entered training camp with more to prove than Grant, and he's absolutely run with the opportunity.

One of only a few players to turn in good coverage reps against star tight end Kyle Pitts, Grant continues to make plays on passing downs, recording an interception of Marcus Mariota on Monday.

If Grant can translate this onto the field when games begin to count, the Falcons secondary is only going to get better.