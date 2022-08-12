Skip to main content

Falcons vs. Lions Halftime Update: Drake London Hurt; QBs Look Strong

A complete summary of the first half of action from Atlanta's first preseason game.

There is officially a new era being ushered in for the Atlanta Falcons, with a new quarterback set to lead the way this season following the offseason trade of Matt Ryan. 

Marcus Mariota started this new era off for the Falcons, as the veteran quarterback started Atlanta's first preseason game of 2022 under center for the Falcons. However, the Falcons would start the game on defense as they face off against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. 

Out of the gate it was a rough start for the Falcon defense, as the Detroit offense moved down the field with ease. A 10-play, 79-yard drive that took a little over five minutes off the clock saw the Lions take an early 7-0 lead on a 9-yard touchdown run from Lions running back D'Andre Swift. 

Not to be outdone in the battle of veteran quarterbacks, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota would take the field to lead a touchdown drive of his own. He showcased both his legs and arm talent, making plays out of nothing on a 12-play, 82-yard touchdown drive that chewed up nearly 10 minutes of game clock. 

The highlight play of the drive was rookie receiver Drake London's first NFL catch, a 24-yard strike to convert a 1st and 20. That honeymoon phase would be short lived, though, as London would be ruled out of the game with a knee injury

Following the long touchdown drive from Mariota, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder would come in, offering Atlanta fans a glimpse at their potential franchise quarterback. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Desmond Ridder
Play

WATCH: Falcons Rookie Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD

Ridder was a third-round pick from Cincinnati.

By Jeremy Brener39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
GettyImages-1242142408
Play

WATCH: Falcons Score First Preseason TD

Atlanta's new-look quarterback room is off to a solid start.

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Drake London
Play

Falcons Rookie WR Drake London Standing on Sidelines After Knee Injury

London was injured following his first NFL catch and subsequently left the game.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago

On Ridder's second drive in the second quarter he would lead the Falcons on a 7-play, 55-yard touchdown drive, showcasing his arm talent that had him drafted by Atlanta. He would cap off the drive with his first NFL touchdown, a one-yard touchdown to tight end Parker Hesse to give the Falcons the 14-10 lead

Just before the half the Falcons defense would once again give up a lengthy drive, this time to Lions quarterback Tim Boyle. Boyle would lead the Lions on an 11-play, 69-yard drive that was capped off by a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Devin Funchess to give the Lions a 17-14 lead with 47 seconds left in the half. 

Not phased at all, Ridder would come out and lead an 8-play, 46-yard drive into field goal range, with 39 of those yards coming from Ridder's legs. Kicker Younghoe Koo would nail a 47-yard field goal as time expired to tie it 17-17 going into the half. 

Ultimately, the preseason is not a wholistic look at what a team will look like when the regular season rolls around. However, the Falcons defense at times looked unable to stop the Lions offense, giving up 200 yards of total offense in the first half. 

Offensively, there was flashes of life from the Falcons offense for both quarterbacks, especially Ridder. Ridder showed flashes of being a franchise quarterback, finishing the half going 6-12 for 63 yards and a touchdown while adding 39 rushing yards on two carries, which leads the Falcons. 

As the Falcons prepare for the second half, they have to like what they see from Ridder. He may not start the season as the starter in Week 1 but he showed in his first half of NFL game action that he has the potential to be a quarterback of the future. 

Desmond Ridder
News

WATCH: Falcons Rookie Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD

By Jeremy Brener39 minutes ago
GettyImages-1242142408
News

WATCH: Falcons Score First Preseason TD

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
Drake London
News

Falcons Rookie WR Drake London Standing on Sidelines After Knee Injury

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
Drake London
News

WATCH: Falcons WR Drake London Makes First Big NFL Catch

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
Marcus Mariota
News

Falcons 17, Lions 17: Kicker Younghoe Koo Converts 47-Yard Field Goal

By Falcon Report Staff2 hours ago
edwards
News

Falcons GAMEDAY: 5 Veterans, 1 Rookie OUT vs. Lions

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
GettyImages-120516653
News

Falcons Legend Deion Sanders Belittles NFL Hall of Fame

By Daniel Flick5 hours ago
Younghoe Koo Game vs. New York Giants
News

WATCH: Fan Travels Thousands of Miles to Meet Falcons Player

By Falcon Report Staff6 hours ago