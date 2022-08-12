Falcons Rookie WR Drake London Standing on Sidelines After Knee Injury

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted Drake London in the 2022 NFL Draft with their No. 8 overall pick, the move signaled a continued move of adding weapons to the offense.

London joins 2021 first-round draft pick Kyle Pitts as the pair hopes to usher in a new era for the Falcons. He will serve as another weapon for whoever starts at quarterback for the Falcons long term, as well as veteran Marcus Mariota.

The pick appeared to come to fruition early in his first NFL action as the Falcons took on the Detroit Lions. In his first preseason game, Falcons fans were hoping to see the potential that the Falcons front office saw in London that made him worthy of a top-10 pick.

He appeared well on his way to doing so with his first career reception, a 24-yard strike from Mariota to convert a 1st-and-20 from the Falcons 21-yard line.

However, the brief swell of hope and honeymoon phase was quickly dashed for Falcons fans, as London appeared to be shaken up on the play.

He would exit the game and not return to action for the rest of the Falcons opening drive, which was capped off by a six-yard touchdown run from Mariota. Following his exit from the game, it was announced that London would miss the remainder of the game.

Fortunately, London appears to be okay. According to FOX 5, the former USC star was standing, walking around the sideline, smiling and talking to Mariota, with others reporting that the two played catch following Atlanta's drive.

As the Falcons look to continue to make strides of progress in their rebuild in 2022, London will be a core member of the offense. Falcons fans will hope the injury is not too serious.