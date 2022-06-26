Falcons RB Depth Chart: Where's Rookie Tyler Allgeier?

The fifth-round rookie from BYU is expected to have a role in the offense.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier likely would have preferred to be drafted before the fifth round during the draft this past April, but it's hard to find a situation in the NFL more favorable for the BYU Cougar.

According to ESPN, Allgeier is expected to be a top-2 running back in the offense behind 31-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson should be the starter after an electric 2021 season where he led the team in rushing yards and touchdowns, but his age presents opportunity for the 22-year-old to gain more touches.

Patterson has been pretty durable throughout his career, only missing two games in the first nine seasons in the NFL.

Allgeier had a masterful career at BYU, which saw him total 2,899 yards and 36 career touchdowns. Using the 151st overall pick on him is something the scouting staff was happy about, especially because of his experience at another position on the other side of the ball.

In 2019, with Allgeier stashed on the Cougar depth chart, his coaches asked him to switch sides and play some linebacker. Here, he excelled in reading offensive schemes and only improved as a runner when he returned back to his original position.

"Four-down player," Falcons' general manager Terry Fontenot said of Allgeier in April. "First and second down, the way he can run the ball, the way he can catch it, he can protect. Fourth down the value he can bring in our kicking game; he fits our ethos."

While he may not be the starter out the gate, Allgeier will have the chance to seize the lion's share of the carries in Atlanta.