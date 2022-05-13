Atlanta Falcons Release 2022 Schedule: What Games Stand Out?
The Atlanta Falcons schedule for the 2022 season is officially out. Last season, the Falcons went 7-10 in the first 17-game season in NFL history.
Here's a look at the Falcons' schedule for the upcoming season:
Week 1 vs. Saints
The Falcons start off the season against the New Orleans Saints. Last season, the NFC South rivals split their two meetings.
Week 2 @ Rams
The Falcons face the defending champions early in their schedule. Downside for the Falcons as the Rams will have a few days extra rest playing after the Thursday Night Football season opener.
Week 3 @ Seahawks
Week 4 vs. Browns
The Falcons might face Deshaun Watson, who the team tried to acquire in the offseason, so long as he doesn't face a suspension longer than three games.
Week 5 @ Buccaneers
Week 6 vs. 49ers
Week 7 @ Bengals
The Falcons face the reigning AFC Champions in Week 7.
Week 8 vs. Panthers
Week 9 vs. Chargers
Week 10 @ Panthers (Thursday Night Football)
The lone primetime game scheduled for the Falcons, and it comes against the NFC South rival Panthers.
Week 11 vs. Bears
Week 12 @ Commanders
Week 13 vs. Steelers
Week 14 - BYE
Week 15 @ Saints
Week 16 @ Ravens
Week 17 vs. Cardinals
Week 18 vs. Buccaneers
Two home games to close out the season is always nice, but facing two playoff teams from a year ago could pose a challenge at season's end if the Falcons are contending for the playoffs.