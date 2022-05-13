Atlanta Falcons Release 2022 Schedule: What Games Stand Out?

Mark your calendars! The Falcons' 2022 schedule is here.

The Atlanta Falcons schedule for the 2022 season is officially out. Last season, the Falcons went 7-10 in the first 17-game season in NFL history.

Here's a look at the Falcons' schedule for the upcoming season:

Kyle Pitts Desmond Ridder Desmond Ridder

Week 1 vs. Saints

The Falcons start off the season against the New Orleans Saints. Last season, the NFC South rivals split their two meetings.

Week 2 @ Rams

The Falcons face the defending champions early in their schedule. Downside for the Falcons as the Rams will have a few days extra rest playing after the Thursday Night Football season opener.

Week 3 @ Seahawks

Week 4 vs. Browns

The Falcons might face Deshaun Watson, who the team tried to acquire in the offseason, so long as he doesn't face a suspension longer than three games.

Week 5 @ Buccaneers

Week 6 vs. 49ers

Week 7 @ Bengals

The Falcons face the reigning AFC Champions in Week 7.

Week 8 vs. Panthers

Week 9 vs. Chargers

Week 10 @ Panthers (Thursday Night Football)

The lone primetime game scheduled for the Falcons, and it comes against the NFC South rival Panthers.

Week 11 vs. Bears

Week 12 @ Commanders

Week 13 vs. Steelers

Week 14 - BYE

Marcus Mariota Marcus Mariota Tyler Allgeier

Week 15 @ Saints

Week 16 @ Ravens

Week 17 vs. Cardinals

Week 18 vs. Buccaneers

Two home games to close out the season is always nice, but facing two playoff teams from a year ago could pose a challenge at season's end if the Falcons are contending for the playoffs.